Seton Hall Tops UConn MBB On Last-Second Layup

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, while KC Ndefo had 14 points, including a last-second layup, and Seton Hall defeated No. 15 UConn, 67-66, at the Prudential Center on Wednesday night. Ndefo grabbed his eighth rebound and had a follow-up layup...
Coaches Hurley, Young To Miss Game Vs. Seton Hall

STORRS – UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night's game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week's game against Marquette for the same reason.
