WPXI Pittsburgh

Jarry makes 46 saves in return, Penguins top Senators 4-1

PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry made 46 saves in his return from a lower-body injury to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Friday night. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins to reach 20 goals for the sixth straight season. Rickard Rakell added his 17th and Jason Zucker his 13th as Pittsburgh earned a split of its home-and-home series with Ottawa.
New York Post

Aretemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck struggling with Rangers’ season on the brink

Gerard Gallant didn’t mince words Thursday night when talking about Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, two-thirds of a line the Rangers coach thinks is supposed to be contributing more than it has. Their chemistry “better get better,” Gallant said following the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. The second line has been sufficient on offense, but Gallant said it requires “a lot more” on defense. Panarin and Trocheck must produce. And then came Gallant’s stinger: “They should’ve scored three or four goals tonight, but they could’ve given up four or five just as easy. And that’s not what coaches want.” With...
