SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson didn't need to say it, but he was out to prove he was the best 7-foot center on the court on Thursday night. And after just one half of play, it was clear that Carlson had succeeded in his job. The senior closed out the first half with a 10-0 run of his own, which included back-to-back 3-pointers, two made free throws and a hammer dunk, to give the home team an 8-point lead and Carlson with 21 points at the halftime break.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO