Syracuse, UT

ksl.com

Carlson has career night as Runnin' Utes pull away from Washington State in win

SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson didn't need to say it, but he was out to prove he was the best 7-foot center on the court on Thursday night. And after just one half of play, it was clear that Carlson had succeeded in his job. The senior closed out the first half with a 10-0 run of his own, which included back-to-back 3-pointers, two made free throws and a hammer dunk, to give the home team an 8-point lead and Carlson with 21 points at the halftime break.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Verplancken scores 19, Weber State tops Portland State 84-68

OGDEN, Utah — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 19 points as Weber State beat Portland State 84-68 on Thursday night. Verplancken shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones scored 17 points and added 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.
PORTLAND, OR
ksl.com

Longest morning commutes: Where does Salt Lake City rank?

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study offers data that suggests that commuting in Salt Lake City takes up a significant amount of a driver's time, annually. Specifically, Utahns wait 59 hours in rush hour traffic per year. Put into perspective, that's two-and-a-half days in traffic. Researchers at CoPilot...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Major road closure in Davis County starts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the West Davis Highway...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash

BOUNTIFUL — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, "causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached."
BOUNTIFUL, UT

