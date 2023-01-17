Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid's KILLER crimes uncovered?

Stephen Reid’s attack on Teddy is caught on CCTV in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sarah tells Stephen Reid that she and Michael had their meeting in the factory as planned, but she wouldn’t want Carla to find out and suggests he wipes the CCTV footage.

Stephen’s secretly horrified to realise there will be footage of Teddy’s attack on the recording. Oblivious to Stephen’s turmoil, Sarah tells him how to delete it. Can he worm his way out of another sticky situation?

In the Rovers, Jenny shows Daisy another bouquet delivery with her name on it. When Daisy’s phone rings with an unknown number, she’s seriously unnerved. She and Daniel discuss the mystery stalker and the missed call on her phone.

Later, Justin calls at the Rovers and after explaining that they met at the hospital weeks ago, asks Daisy if she liked the flowers but denies calling her. Glenda sends Justin packing but when Daisy rings the number that has been calling her she is shocked when her mum walks in with her phone ringing and she realises she’s calling her. Jenny enters the pub and is taken aback to see Daisy sitting with her Mum.

Daisy's mum turns up at the Rovers. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.5, an upbeat Gemma tells Chesney that her first potential client is coming round tomorrow, a lady with two kids, one of them deaf. In the kebab shop, Dev notices that there’s a huge packet of beef in the fridge about to go to waste and when Chesney asserts that he could use it, Dev tells him to help himself.

At No.5, Gemma’s impressed when Chesney cooks a homemade burger and chips for her and explains that his dream is to one day have his own burger joint called Ches Burger.

In the factory, Fiz confides in Sally that her sex life is in a bit of a rut. Sally tells her how she and Tim enjoy role play and offers to let her have a rummage in their fancy dress box.

Gary confides in Alya that whilst he’s proud of Maria’s work, he worries for her safety.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.