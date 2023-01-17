Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk
Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Caroline Rose Learns ‘the Art of Forgetting’ as They Announce New Album
Caroline Rose is ready to forget. On Thursday, the singer announced that they will be releasing their album The Art of Forgetting on March 24, as they shared the reflective, acoustic guitar-backed single, “Miami.” “Every time I make an album, I’ll come out of it learning a lot about myself,” Rose said in a statement. “Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.” The LP is set to lace Rose’s sense of humor with themes of regret, grief, shame, and loss, per a release....
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Strikes A ‘Woody’ Pose In Sultry Toy Story Cosplay Photo Drop
Tay Melo has made a name for herself as a leading figure in AEW’s women’s division through her hard work and perseverance. Despite encountering challenges, such as her negative experience in WWE almost diminishing her love for professional wrestling, she has overcome obstacles and demonstrated steadfast dedication to her craft. In addition to her wrestling career, Tay Melo is also known to post thirst traps quite often. Recently, she posted such photos once again.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Death Valley Girls, Bootsy Collins, Shakira, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
The Bee Gees’ 40 greatest songs – ranked!
40. For Whom the Bell Tolls (1993) The Bee Gees’ biggest 90s hit sums up the pros and cons of their output during the decade. On the one hand, it’s an exceptionally high-quality song, the product of master craftsmen at work. On the other, the production is slick to the point of seeming faintly anodyne.
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Valentine's Day Comes Early On New Kali Uchis Song 'I Wish you Roses'
The single follows a promise of two new albums this year
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
waldina.com
Happy 72nd Birthday Charo
Today is the 72nd birthday of the bigger-than-life entertainer with the bigger-than-life given name that has shortened it to simply “Charo.” She is everyone’s very favorite Love Boat guest stars. The woman just delivers every time! The world is a better place because Charo is in it.
The Rolling Stones Share Striking Version of “Wild Horses” Ahead of Live Album Release
Ahead of releasing their upcoming live album, GRRR Live!, The Rolling Stones have shared a striking onstage rendition of their unflinching classic, “Wild Horses.”. Recorded during the band’s 50 And Counting Tour in 2012, the rock icons stunned with the slow-burner at the packed Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Check out the performance below.
A Best Friend in Music: “Thank God for the Radio” by The Kendalls
Most of us turn on the music at full volume, letting it drown our thoughts and give us a headstart on our day. To appreciate the radio that provides us with music, The Kendalls released “Thank God for the Radio.”. “Thank God for the Radio” is a country song...
Boxcar Willie Imitates Country Music Legends Like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson & More
We knew Merle Haggard could do an impressive impersonation, but Boxcar Willie just may have him beat…. Lecil Travis Martin, better known by stage name Boxcar Willie, became known for his old-time hobo style of country music after serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. According to AllMusic,...
Comments / 0