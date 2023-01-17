ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man: Miami Lyft driver disappears with $50K worth in jewelry, clothes

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezUKW_0kGw3Qld00

NYC man: Miami Lyft driver disappears with $50K worth in jewelry, clothes 02:49

MIAMI - A New York City-based designer flew into Miami last week with designs to show his new collection to potential clients, but after taking Lyft to his hotel in South Beach, McKenzie Liautaud arrived to a nightmare scenario.

"I have not slept," said Liautaud.

He left luggage in the trunk of his Lyft ride.

It contained expensive jewelry and clothes, items he said were worth more than $50,000.

"It's hard to have this conversation because I'm telling you 50,000, but it could be much more," Liautaud explained.

Liautaud arrived so excited to show off his new designer collection to sell to clients in Miami.

"I'm a small business, " shared Liataud.

"I'm here to grow my company."

He says a company with stars like Jessica Alba wearing his brand.  And he had designs to attract more clients in Miami.

"I always like to start the new year on a great note," said Liautaud.  "This has really taken a toll."

Liautaud arrived in town last Tuesday.  A Lyft driver picked him up at the airport, dropping him at the Goodtime Hotel late afternoon.

"His pull-off was really quick, actually," described Liautaud.

Liautaud said it was a quick goodbye, calling the hotel's ambiance wonderful but distracting.

"My luggage was still in the vehicle, and it was less than two minutes [before I realized]," said Liautaud.

Liautaud panicked and rushed back to the street.  The driver was gone.

"It felt like I was being punked," said Liautaud.

"I get to the hotel, and I contact the driver, and he's not responding to anything."

He said he had his carry-on luggage with him, but left his large bag in the trunk with the expensive items in the trunk of the Lyft car.

Failing to reach the driver, Liautaud contacted Lyft and filed a police report.

A Lyft representative wrote to Liautaud, "I have called the driver five times and left a voicemail each time.  I have also reached out by email three separate times, but I have not received a response."

Liautaud told us a Lyft rep said the driver who left with his luggage was still accepting new fares for Lyft.

"Disgraceful," said Liautaud.

"I'm shocked Lyft would let him continue to drive."

We asked Lyft about this twice, but they have yet to respond.

"I've exhausted all the possibilities," said Liautaud.

"And I'll I can do is be hopeful that he has a conscience and see I'm not different than him."

Some of the jewels lost were on loan, and he is on the hook for them.  Liautaud returned to NYC Saturday.

He told CBS4 he is offering a financial reward for information that will lead him to find his luggage.

Police have not indicated if there's an active investigation into the matter.

A Lyft spokesperson told us they're aware of the incident and trying to help.

Lyft shared, "Once the police reach out to us with the proper paperwork via email, we'll assist them in any way we can."

Comments / 33

ladyshyye-g
3d ago

that's really strange that he's still picking up other riders. so if Lyft is unable to reach him but he still picking up passengers why don't they just make an appointment to have him pick them up and have the police waiting for him? that is crazy because they know who the driver is they should be able to investigate and find out where his house is and hold him accountable how hard is that? do the police work! that is to the police, duh!

Reply(1)
11
Evelyn Johnson
3d ago

when you travel in them lifts you got to keep your important things on your lap that should have been on his person

Reply(1)
9
Jose Villafane
3d ago

why can't they arrest the Lyft driver if he stole the jewelry and the luggage he should go to jail.

Reply
7
 

