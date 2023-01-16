How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says they're erring on the side of caution when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo's health
Giannis has missed nine games this season because of the same knee issue.
Yardbarker
ESPN Sends Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in NBA Trade Predictions
We're exactly 22 days from the NBA's trade deadline, but it's not like the Phoenix Suns are counting. The Suns have lost their last nine-of-ten games and quickly need help while a heap of their players return from the injury list. While there are some players on the roster that could be involved in a potential trade, the obvious starts with power forward Jae Crowder.
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ convincing win versus the Toronto Raptors
Holiday leads depleted Bucks with season-high 37 points
Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they had assigned All-Star wing Khris Middleton and rookie MarJon Beauchamp to the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
Major League Baseball Star Announces Retirement
With about one month until pitchers and catchers report across Major League Baseball, one player has decided to call it a career and retire as the offseason is coming to a close.
NBC Sports
Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade
At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago. Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish...
The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks important win over the Indiana Pacers
The Bucks managed to come back and hold off a hot shooting night from the Pacers.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors
The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Joel Embiid, 76ers Cruise Past Clippers on Tuesday Night
Joel Embiid and the 76ers are rolling out West.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Fifth On Third Return Of All-Star Fan Voting, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Still Left Off
The NBA released third and final fan vote for the All-Star Game Thursday
Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Pelicans
Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after the Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans.
Yardbarker
Hoping to turn corner, Raptors head to Minnesota
Scottie Barnes appears to be rounding into form with the Toronto Raptors, who face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in Minneapolis. Last season's Rookie of the Year has elevated his game this month, averaging 18.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting a team-high 48.8 percent from the field. Barnes recorded...
sportingalert.com
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks?
DALLAS (Jan. 15) —— The Atlanta Hawks will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in their first matchup of the season. The game is set to take place on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on ESPN. The Mavericks are currently favored...
Sixers Surpass Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference Standings
The Sixers are moving up the Eastern Conference standings.
Comments / 0