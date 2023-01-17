Read full article on original website
McCarthy says he accepts Biden's invitation to meet about debt ceiling
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed that he has an accepted an invitation from President Biden to meet and discuss a solution to addressing the debt ceiling. The White House has previously said there would be no negotiations with Republicans on the debt ceiling, that there must be a clean increase to the debt limit, that is, without conditions attached.
House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs
Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry says U.S. won't default this year - "The Takeout"
The U.S. will not default on its debt obligations this year, says GOP Congressman Patrick McHenry, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee; he is attempting to broker a deal between the White House and hardline conservatives to increase the government's borrowing limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Top Republican Patrick McHenry calls FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried a "world-class sociopath"
The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry, thinks FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is a "world class sociopath" who "represents what is [the] absolute worst about the world of crypto." Earlier this month, Bankman-Fried entered a not guilty plea on a host of fraud charges stemming from...
Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’
President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
Ukraine's plea to the U.S. and NATO from the frozen trenches near Russia's border: Send tanks
Near the Ukraine-Russia border — Ukraine's leaders repeated their urgent plea Thursday for the country's Western allies to send modern battle tanks and other heavy weapons to help them fight off Russia's invasion. U.S. officials were to discuss the request again Friday with NATO allies in Germany. So far, Germany has resisted Ukraine's request, backed by the U.S., to send modern "Leopard" tanks, with Berlin calling on Washington to make a similar commitment before it will do so.
Biden hosts mayors at White House, comments on classified documents controversy
President Biden spoke Friday at the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting, where he again addressed the controversy surrounding the documents marked classified which were found at his home and former office. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports.
Trump ordered to pay nearly $1 million for "frivolous" lawsuit, drops another suit soon after
Former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys were ordered Thursday to pay nearly $1 million for a "completely frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks concluded that Trump undermined "the rule of law" with a string of lawsuits filed to air political grievances.
Biden says "no regrets" over timing of classified documents disclosure
President Biden made his first remarks over the handling of classified documents found at his home and in a former office. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes explains why he may have chosen to finally address reporters' questions.
2024 GOP presidential contenders face conservative litmus test on abortion
For the first time in 50 years, abortion rights are not federally protected heading into a presidential campaign season. But after Democrats' messaging on abortion helped stave off the Republican red wave that was expected in last November's midterm elections, the issue poses a fresh challenge for any GOP hopeful looking to clinch the party's presidential nomination early next year and win the White House.
Nikki Haley loses top staffer to Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence's political operation has poached Tim Chapman, a top aide to former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, two Republican sources with knowledge of the move confirmed. Both Pence and Haley are considering White House bids in 2024. Griffin's move to Pence's team was first...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 332 of the invasion
Russia claims to have captured village near Bakhmut; Germany declines to take decision on supplying Ukraine with tanks
"March for Life" holds first Washington rally since Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The "March for Life" anti-abortion rally is being held for the first time since the overturning of Roe Vv Wade last year. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins us from the scene in Washington with the latest.
Top U.S. general says it will be difficult for Ukraine to "eject" Russian forces this year
The Biden administration announced new sanctions Friday on the Russian private military company the Wagner Group, and a meeting with featuring top U.S. defense officials in Germany failed to reach an agreement on providing Ukraine with advanced tanks. Meanwhile, Ukraine is bracing for what is expected to be a new Russian offensive. Debora Patta reports from Ukraine.
