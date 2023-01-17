ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy says he accepts Biden's invitation to meet about debt ceiling

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed that he has an accepted an invitation from President Biden to meet and discuss a solution to addressing the debt ceiling. The White House has previously said there would be no negotiations with Republicans on the debt ceiling, that there must be a clean increase to the debt limit, that is, without conditions attached.
House Oversight chairman asks University of Pennsylvania for info on Biden think tank donors, visitor logs

Washington — The GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee is seeking information from the University of Pennsylvania about foreign donations and visitors to the Washington think tank where documents marked classified from President Biden's tenure as vice president were discovered, as the panel expands it probe into Mr. Biden's handling of government records.
WASHINGTON, PA
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’

President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ukraine's plea to the U.S. and NATO from the frozen trenches near Russia's border: Send tanks

Near the Ukraine-Russia border — Ukraine's leaders repeated their urgent plea Thursday for the country's Western allies to send modern battle tanks and other heavy weapons to help them fight off Russia's invasion. U.S. officials were to discuss the request again Friday with NATO allies in Germany. So far, Germany has resisted Ukraine's request, backed by the U.S., to send modern "Leopard" tanks, with Berlin calling on Washington to make a similar commitment before it will do so.
WASHINGTON STATE
2024 GOP presidential contenders face conservative litmus test on abortion

For the first time in 50 years, abortion rights are not federally protected heading into a presidential campaign season. But after Democrats' messaging on abortion helped stave off the Republican red wave that was expected in last November's midterm elections, the issue poses a fresh challenge for any GOP hopeful looking to clinch the party's presidential nomination early next year and win the White House.
IOWA STATE
Nikki Haley loses top staffer to Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence's political operation has poached Tim Chapman, a top aide to former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, two Republican sources with knowledge of the move confirmed. Both Pence and Haley are considering White House bids in 2024. Griffin's move to Pence's team was first...
