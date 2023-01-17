Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh Valley part of the region recognized for most organ donations in the country
ALLENTOWN, Pa —The region that includes the Lehigh Valley is being recognized for leading the country in organ donations. In 2022, people in eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and all of Delaware had the most organ donors in the United States. For the 15th year in a row, in...
lehighvalleynews.com
Half-marathon returning to Lehigh Valley as part of new Bethlehem Running Festival
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem will be host for a new two-day running festival this year — the first in the city since 2019, city officials announced Thursday. The new Bethlehem Running Festival will take place Oct. 21-22 It will include a 5k race, a 10k and half-marathon. It...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem officials still interested in buying package of Lutheran churches
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — After the Bethlehem Parking Authority backed off earlier interest in taking a local church's parking lot by eminent domain, city officials on Tuesday night reaffirmed their interest in buying a package of Lutheran churches for sale in the city. Bethlehem officials indicated at a City Council...
lehighvalleynews.com
New mosque to be built at Al-Ahad Islamic Center in South Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — South Whitehall soon will have a new mosque. The Islamic congregation Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Pennsylvania, or SIJPA, is building a new mosque at the Al-Ahad Islamic Center at 1500 Ridgeview Drive. Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Pennsylvania, or SIJPA, is building a...
lehighvalleynews.com
Richard Aronson, Lehigh University professor who taught 20,000, dies at 85
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — J. Richard Aronson, an icon of Lehigh University who taught more than 20,000 students over a 50-year career, died Sunday. Aronson, 85, was the founder and longtime executive director of the university's Martindale Center for the Study of Private Enterprise. J. Richard Aronson, an iconic Lehigh...
lehighvalleynews.com
Ken Greene joins candidates seeking Easton City Council seats
EASTON, Pa. – After serving on Easton's Planning Commission for three years, including two as chairman, G. Kennedy "Ken" Greene has announced his candidacy for city council. “I believe Easton City Council needs strong leadership that is future-focused toward helping our city reach its highest potential," Green said in a news release.
lehighvalleynews.com
New leadership changes for Allentown City Council as Hendricks returns to council president
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council had some leadership changes during Wednesday night's reorganization meeting. Councilman Daryl Hendricks was returned to the top position of the board. Allentown City Council elected previous president Daryl Hendricks as the council president while outgoing president Cynthia Mota was elected to the vice...
lehighvalleynews.com
Ambulance providers strain to staff Lehigh Valley football games
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Some Lehigh Valley school districts are reviewing their safety protocols for responding to injuries at area football games after a professional player's recent collapse brought renewed attention to the dangers of the sport. At least one doctor recently told Bethlehem Area School Board members that some...
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh University says November attack was not racially motivated
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An investigation has determined that a November assault on a Black student at Lehigh University that officials originally deemed racially motivated was not, officials said Thursday. Lehigh University President Joseph J. Helble said it was determined that "racist language" was used in the attack, but did...
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown adopts a new 'sister city' in the Dominican Republic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown, a municipality with a significant Dominican population, has gained a new sister city in the Dominican Republic city of Santo Domingo Este. Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, is an official sister city of Allentown following the adoption of an ordinance by city council on Wednesday.
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County Council meets, but can't vote
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council met Thursday night but was unable to consider ordinances or hold hearings. Northampton County Council couldn't take any official action Thursday night due to an administrative mistake. Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act rules that public agencies must post a meeting's agenda at least 24 hours...
lehighvalleynews.com
Lower Saucon residents appeal zoning changes requested by Bethlehem Landfill
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — Lower Saucon Township residents have filed two appeals seeking to overturn a zoning change adopted last month that lets Bethlehem Landfill expand. The adopted changes were the first step toward expanding the landfill. By seeking to throw out those actions, appellants hope to block the expansion.
lehighvalleynews.com
Expert shares tips to avoid 'workout warrior' aches and pains
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Many people vow to exercise more in the new year, but going too hard or too fast can have consequences, experts say. A Lehigh Valley physical therapist offered tips to ease into exercising and avoid the workout aches and pains. Many people vow to exercise more...
lehighvalleynews.com
We're on track for our least snowy winter ever. Here's what could change the pattern.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — It certainly hasn’t felt or looked much like winter this season in the Lehigh Valley. Only 1.4 inches of snow were recorded in December, according to the National Weather Service, and January has seen just a trace of snow and an average monthly temperature almost 9 degrees above normal.
lehighvalleynews.com
South Whitehall seeks public comment for comprehensive plan draft
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — A plan for how South Whitehall Township will grow in the next decade is nearing completion, and township officials want more resident feedback. Township officials will hold a Comprehensive Plan Open House at 5 p.m. Thursday in the township municipal building. South Whitehall officials...
lehighvalleynews.com
5 Things to Know today: Rain, more rain and popcorn
So, we're not seeing a lot of snow these days, and for some, that's really ok. But the weather is not evoking those comfort foods like hot chocolate or soup. Fortunately, it's always perfect weather for popcorn 🍿especially today, which the National Day Calendar tells us is National Popcorn Day. You can also dig up some kernels of the history of the day. See what we did there?
lehighvalleynews.com
Upper Macungie planning commission considers plan for 100 new homes
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — A development that would straddle Upper Macungie and Lower Macungie townships and add 100 single-family detached homes was proposed Wednesday to Upper Macungie Planning Commission. The plan, called Estates at Woodmere, proposes building the home lots at Ash Lane and Mertztown Road in Upper...
lehighvalleynews.com
Pa. lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. An amendment was proposed to the state constitution. If passed, it would automatically eject people from office once they've been...
Comments / 0