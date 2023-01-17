ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem officials still interested in buying package of Lutheran churches

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — After the Bethlehem Parking Authority backed off earlier interest in taking a local church's parking lot by eminent domain, city officials on Tuesday night reaffirmed their interest in buying a package of Lutheran churches for sale in the city. Bethlehem officials indicated at a City Council...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Richard Aronson, Lehigh University professor who taught 20,000, dies at 85

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — J. Richard Aronson, an icon of Lehigh University who taught more than 20,000 students over a 50-year career, died Sunday. Aronson, 85, was the founder and longtime executive director of the university's Martindale Center for the Study of Private Enterprise. J. Richard Aronson, an iconic Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Ken Greene joins candidates seeking Easton City Council seats

EASTON, Pa. – After serving on Easton's Planning Commission for three years, including two as chairman, G. Kennedy "Ken" Greene has announced his candidacy for city council. “I believe Easton City Council needs strong leadership that is future-focused toward helping our city reach its highest potential," Green said in a news release.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Ambulance providers strain to staff Lehigh Valley football games

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Some Lehigh Valley school districts are reviewing their safety protocols for responding to injuries at area football games after a professional player's recent collapse brought renewed attention to the dangers of the sport. At least one doctor recently told Bethlehem Area School Board members that some...
lehighvalleynews.com

Lehigh University says November attack was not racially motivated

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An investigation has determined that a November assault on a Black student at Lehigh University that officials originally deemed racially motivated was not, officials said Thursday. Lehigh University President Joseph J. Helble said it was determined that "racist language" was used in the attack, but did...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown adopts a new 'sister city' in the Dominican Republic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown, a municipality with a significant Dominican population, has gained a new sister city in the Dominican Republic city of Santo Domingo Este. Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, is an official sister city of Allentown following the adoption of an ordinance by city council on Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Northampton County Council meets, but can't vote

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council met Thursday night but was unable to consider ordinances or hold hearings. Northampton County Council couldn't take any official action Thursday night due to an administrative mistake. Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act rules that public agencies must post a meeting's agenda at least 24 hours...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Lower Saucon residents appeal zoning changes requested by Bethlehem Landfill

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — Lower Saucon Township residents have filed two appeals seeking to overturn a zoning change adopted last month that lets Bethlehem Landfill expand. The adopted changes were the first step toward expanding the landfill. By seeking to throw out those actions, appellants hope to block the expansion.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Expert shares tips to avoid 'workout warrior' aches and pains

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Many people vow to exercise more in the new year, but going too hard or too fast can have consequences, experts say. A Lehigh Valley physical therapist offered tips to ease into exercising and avoid the workout aches and pains. Many people vow to exercise more...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

5 Things to Know today: Rain, more rain and popcorn

So, we're not seeing a lot of snow these days, and for some, that's really ok. But the weather is not evoking those comfort foods like hot chocolate or soup. Fortunately, it's always perfect weather for popcorn 🍿especially today, which the National Day Calendar tells us is National Popcorn Day. You can also dig up some kernels of the history of the day. See what we did there?
BETHLEHEM, PA

