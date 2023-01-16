ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

93.1 WZAK

Solon Movie Theater Open 30 Years Shuts Down

The AMC movie theater in Solon has officially closed. Going to the movies is essentially a pastime, as more and more theaters are closing their doors. At the height of the pandemic Ohio Governor Mike Dewine temporarily shut down movie theaters, beauty stores, and barbershops, among many other businesses. Some didn’t survive. Others did, but just barely.
SOLON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.

Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
BRUNSWICK, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise

Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
Building Design & Construction

David Adjaye unveils master plan for Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Riverfront

Real estate developer Bedrock and the city of Cleveland recently unveiled a comprehensive Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan that will transform the riverfront. The 15-to-20-year vision will redevelop Tower City Center, and prioritize accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience. Designed by world-renowned architect David Adjaye, the master plan features more than 35...
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH

