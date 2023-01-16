Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
New Disney Animation: Immersive Experience heads to Cleveland
Just as Disney on Ice wraps up its run in Cleveland, a new Disney experience arrives here on the North Coast.
AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed
The company reported hundreds of millions in dollars in losses in 2022
Solon Movie Theater Open 30 Years Shuts Down
The AMC movie theater in Solon has officially closed. Going to the movies is essentially a pastime, as more and more theaters are closing their doors. At the height of the pandemic Ohio Governor Mike Dewine temporarily shut down movie theaters, beauty stores, and barbershops, among many other businesses. Some didn’t survive. Others did, but just barely.
Parma native Joseph M. Setele helped make Hollywood’s worst film ever -- an epic disaster called ‘The Room’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Parma native and Hollywood cinematographer Joseph M. Setele has been involved with nearly 200 films over the last 30 years; however, there’s one IMDB credit that draws more interest than the rest. Two decades have passed since he got a gig on an independent film, which...
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Farm and Dairy
Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.
Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise
Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Pickleball passion comes with a price tag
It may be known as a sport for, well, retirees but pickleball has risen in popularity in every age group. Now, it is the fastest-growing sport in the country.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
Crews battle flames in overnight building fire
Crews battled flames in a two-story building fire on Cleveland's eastside.
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
Parma first-grader’s love of weather lands him on TV and in record book
PARMA, Ohio -- The eye of a friendly storm -- albeit of the media variety -- is exactly where Pleasant Valley Elementary School first-grader Mani Vidhay recently found himself. After word got out about this precocious 6-year-old’s weather knowledge landing him in the India Book of Records 2022, the Parma...
Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream issues recall on chocolate peanut butter cup flavor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall for an undeclared allergen in its Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Mitchell Brother Ice...
Gray House Pizza Now Open in Lakewood
“Other places claim to do Detroit-style, but they aren’t doing it the proper way," says Joe Schlott.
Building Design & Construction
David Adjaye unveils master plan for Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Riverfront
Real estate developer Bedrock and the city of Cleveland recently unveiled a comprehensive Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan that will transform the riverfront. The 15-to-20-year vision will redevelop Tower City Center, and prioritize accessibility, equity, sustainability, and resilience. Designed by world-renowned architect David Adjaye, the master plan features more than 35...
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
