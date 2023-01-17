Read full article on original website
Chico Unified addresses gender identity lawsuit at board meeting
CHICO, Calif. - On Wednesday evening, dozens of parents attended a Chico Unified Board Meeting. It's the first meeting since receiving a lawsuit about the handling of a student's gender identity. Mom suing Chico Unified over child's gender identity shares her story. Before public comment began, Superintendent Kelly Staley addressed...
Chico Unified receives blowback from parents at board meeting
CHICO, Calif. - Several parents and people of the community attended the Chico Unified School District Board Meeting to express concerns and thoughts about the allegations the district faces in a lawsuit. In that lawsuit, Aurora Regino alleges one of the districts school's facilitated the social transition of her 11-year-old daughter's gender identity without her knowledge for several months.
Dozens gather for North Valley Nut Conference in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Dozens gathered at the Silver Dollar Fairground in Chico Thursday for the North Valley Nut Conference. Growers, soils experts, and others involved in the agriculture industry came together for forums and to exchange ideas. Some of the hot topics discussed today were pollinators, irrigation, pesticides and growing...
Homeless at Teichert Ponds get seven day notices to clear out
CHICO, Calif. - Police and park rangers were in Teichert Ponds Thursday morning, handing out seven-day notices to clear the area. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson says the Plaintiff's Counsel objected to the entire area being cleared, so notices will only be given out to half of the people living there.
Oroville Chinese Temple Lunar New Year Celebration
Contact for more information about the Oroville Chinese Temple Lunar New Year Celebration is below.
Mom suing Chico Unified over child's gender identity shares her story
CHICO, Calif. - Aurora Regino is suing Chico Unified School District. She says one of the schools socially transitioned her daughter's gender identity without her knowledge. Action News Now got to sit down with Regino to hear more information on the lawsuit and her side of the story. In the...
Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball beats Chico in defensive showdown, Enterprise knocks off Shasta
Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball beat Chico 42-34 to remain undefeated in Eastern Athletic League play. Enterprise Boys Basketball took down Shasta 46-38. Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball beats Chico in defensive showdown, Enterprise knocks off Shasta. Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball beat Chico 42-34 to remain undefeated in Eastern Athletic League play....
Cohasset Road in Chico to close Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Public Works says the southbound lane of Cohasset Road from Airpark Road to the Compost Yard will be closed due to road construction Thursday, Jan. 19. Public Works is encouraging drivers to expect delays and plan accordingly. The closure is for the Cohasset Road Widening Project.
The fight for fire victims’ tax exemptions: Paradise set to send councilmember to Washington D.C.
PARADISE, Calif. - The fight for federal tax exemptions of wildfire survivors is still ongoing. Paradise Town Council voted today to send former mayor, current councilmember Steve Crowder to Washington D.C. to meet with lawmakers, plus town council voted to send a letter in support of a newly reintroduced bill.
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
Red Bluff City Council approves options to replace Christmas tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council unanimously voted to direct city staff to come up with some options and figure out how much it will cost to plant a new, live Christmas tree on the corner of Pine Street and Main Street. Councilmember Cody Strock told Action...
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 2 people in Chico
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police arrested a 16-year-old for stabbing two people. The stabbings happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. The two victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit tracked down...
PG&E facing new lawsuit over Mosquito Fire damages
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is facing a lawsuit filed by El Dorado County, Plumas County and other public entities for the damages caused by the 2022 Mosquito Fire, according to NBC affiliate KCRA. The fire burned more than 76,000 acres in Placer County and El Dorado County. It burned...
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
New 3-year DCBA plan aims to increase safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico
The DCBA says it should receive the first third of the money within a month. It will first come up with a budget then the organization will have to check back in with city council three times the first year and twice the second year to continue to approve the funding.
Driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power to PG&E customers
OROVILLE, Calif. 5:10 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric has restored power to all customers in the Oroville area that were impacted by the outage caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE - More than 3,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville...
Tart: Pet of the Week
Tart is our Pet of the Week! She's a very sweet and smart 10 year old Australian Shepherd. She's available to adopt from the Butte Humane Society in Chico.
