This past August, the NFL Network released its annual list of the top 100 active players, as voted on by the players themselves. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after ranking no. 1 on the list the summer before, had lost his perch atop the catbird seat following his “worst” season, one in which he threw for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns. In his place was Tom Brady—perhaps a questionable choice when ranking the best players right now, but unimpeachable as a lifetime achievement award. At no. 2 was Aaron Donald, who as a defensive tackle can never have the impact of a top-tier quarterback but, relative to his position, was as dominant as any player has been this century. At no. 3 was Aaron Rodgers, coming off back-to-back MVP awards: fair.

1 DAY AGO