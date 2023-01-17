10 biggest cap hits for the Chargers heading into 2023 offseason

The Chargers’ 2022 season is over. After finishing 10-7 in the regular season and losing in the Wild Card round to the Jaguars, their attention shifts to the offseason, where they will look to reconstruct the roster.

Los Angeles will have roughly $10 million over the cap for the 2023 season, the fifth-worst situation in the NFL. This number is before a potential contract extension for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Therefore, L.A. will likely need to cut or restructure the contracts of players on the team to make space for that and any additional free agents.

With that, let’s look at their top 10 cap hits for 2023 (numbers via Spotrac):

10. DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

2023 cap hit: $9 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 3.95%

9. S Derwin James

2023 cap hit: $9.11 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 4%

8. CB Michael Davis

2023 cap hit: $9.4 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 4.13%

7. DT Austin Johnson

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $9.5 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 4.17%

6. C Corey Linsley

2023 cap hit: $13.1 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 5.76%

5. CB J.C. Jackson

2023 cap hit: $17 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 7.47%

4. WR Mike Williams

2023 cap hit: $19 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 8.35%

3. WR Keenan Allen

2023 cap hit: $21.7 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 9.53%

2. EDGE Khalil Mack

2023 cap hit: $27.4 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 12.04%

1. EDGE Joey Bosa

2023 cap hit: $31 million

Percentage of 2023 cap: 13.62%