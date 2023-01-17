10 biggest cap hits for the Chargers heading into 2023 offseason
The Chargers’ 2022 season is over. After finishing 10-7 in the regular season and losing in the Wild Card round to the Jaguars, their attention shifts to the offseason, where they will look to reconstruct the roster.
Los Angeles will have roughly $10 million over the cap for the 2023 season, the fifth-worst situation in the NFL. This number is before a potential contract extension for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Therefore, L.A. will likely need to cut or restructure the contracts of players on the team to make space for that and any additional free agents.
With that, let’s look at their top 10 cap hits for 2023 (numbers via Spotrac):
10. DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
2023 cap hit: $9 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 3.95%
9. S Derwin James
2023 cap hit: $9.11 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 4%
8. CB Michael Davis
2023 cap hit: $9.4 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 4.13%
7. DT Austin Johnson
2023 cap hit: $9.5 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 4.17%
6. C Corey Linsley
2023 cap hit: $13.1 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 5.76%
5. CB J.C. Jackson
2023 cap hit: $17 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 7.47%
4. WR Mike Williams
2023 cap hit: $19 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 8.35%
3. WR Keenan Allen
2023 cap hit: $21.7 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 9.53%
2. EDGE Khalil Mack
2023 cap hit: $27.4 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 12.04%
1. EDGE Joey Bosa
2023 cap hit: $31 million
Percentage of 2023 cap: 13.62%
