WKYT 27
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
wpsdlocal6.com
wnky.com
kentuckytoday.com
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of...
wbontv.com
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
lakercountry.com
Adair County man injured following collision with horse
An Adair County man was injured after reportedly colliding with a horse. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Tahoe operated by Jeff Dixon of Columbia struck a horse on West Highway 80 Saturday evening just after 6 p.m. Dixon was treated on scene by Adair County...
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Woman Wanted for Credit Card Fraud
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted woman. Kentucky State Police are looking for 29 year old Alexandria Laine Logan. Logan is wanted on multiple warrants, including the fraudulent use of a credit card. She is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches...
WBKO
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristy Johnson age 38 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London on Friday night January 13, 2023 at approximately 9:12 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd.,...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
wymt.com
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Laurel County first responders rescue hiker who fell on ice in creek
According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, they responded around 11 a.m. to the call of a 65-year-old woman who had fallen on ice in a creek while hiking near the Falls City Road area.
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts
Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
q95fm.net
Wayne County Man to Appear in Court for Assault and Strangulation Charges
A man from Monticello was recently served court summons for assault and strangulation charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have served Christopher Guinn of Monticello with 2 County District Court Criminal Summons for 1st degree strangulation and 4th degree assault. Guinn has received a court date.
A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties
We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.
