Barren County, KY

WKYT 27

Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car

LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
LONDON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wbontv.com

KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit

What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County man injured following collision with horse

An Adair County man was injured after reportedly colliding with a horse. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Tahoe operated by Jeff Dixon of Columbia struck a horse on West Highway 80 Saturday evening just after 6 p.m. Dixon was treated on scene by Adair County...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

KSP Looking for Woman Wanted for Credit Card Fraud

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted woman. Kentucky State Police are looking for 29 year old Alexandria Laine Logan. Logan is wanted on multiple warrants, including the fraudulent use of a credit card. She is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches...
RICHMOND, KY
WBKO

Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
FRANKLIN, KY
fox56news.com

Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristy Johnson age 38 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London on Friday night January 13, 2023 at approximately 9:12 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd.,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case

A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts

Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
MONTICELLO, KY
q95fm.net

Wayne County Man to Appear in Court for Assault and Strangulation Charges

A man from Monticello was recently served court summons for assault and strangulation charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have served Christopher Guinn of Monticello with 2 County District Court Criminal Summons for 1st degree strangulation and 4th degree assault. Guinn has received a court date.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

