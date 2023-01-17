ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park

By Allen Cone, Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgr2O_0kGvoDXp00

Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

Four additional people were injured while fleeing the scene at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street, the agency said in a Facebook post.

A "Streets on Lock" Car & Bike Show was scheduled at the park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with music, children's activities, and vendors. Deputies said more than 1,000 people were at the event.

"There was a disagreement of some sort between two parties and, unfortunately, they chose to resolve that with guns," Chief Deputy Brian Hester told reporters.

Hester called the aftermath of the shooting "mass chaos."

WATCH: Chief deputy describes 'mass chaos' after park shooting

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester describes 'mass chaos' after shooting at Fort Pierce park

"There were people laying behind cars, laying behind anything they could lay behind," Hester said. "It was kind of hard to tell who was the victim and who was just hiding at that point."

Hester said deputies treated several people at the park, while others were driven to a nearby hospital by fellow attendees.

The chief deputy added there were no suspects, although deputies are pursuing several leads and information from witnesses.

At least one victim's injuries required surgery, and WPTV is told that several people drove some of the victims to the hospital after the gunfire went off.

Calvin Bethel said his sister was shot right in front of her 6-year-old daughter.

"I'm hoping my sister gets better, and I'm hoping that the conversation I'm going to have with my niece after this is going to be impactful. Because I just don't have the words for it," Bethel said. "There is nothing you tell a 6-year-old about her mom getting shot right in front of her. There's not a word you can use for that."

Bethel said his sister had to undergo surgery.

A calendar listing said security was provided by the sheriff's office.

The agency posted the alert on Facebook before 7 p.m.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified

Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. She was standing at a food truck when she was shot in the abdomen. Now, the case is being treated...
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida

Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
FELLSMERE, FL
veronews.com

Police investigating body found in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE — The body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday, prompting a death investigation, police said. Fellsmere police said no foul play was suspected in the case. Police said the man did not live in the area, but was allowed to camp in a small,...
FELLSMERE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy