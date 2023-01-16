Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
natureworldnews.com
Florida Man Beats Shark to Death with Hammer [Video]
A Florida man was caught on a video hammering a juvenile shark to death at a Florida beach earlier this week. The incident received public backlash on social media and prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to investigate into the incident. Man Beats Shark with Hammer. YouTube...
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Record-breaking fish: Huge catches that made headlines in 2022
Several anglers broke fishing records in 2022. Here's a look back at 10 catches that made headlines. From a massive stingray, to big trout and more, see the amazing photos.
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
AOL Corp
12-year-old catches great white shark while fishing in Florida
A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts caught a great white shark while on a fishing charter in Florida. Campbell Keenan spent 45 minutes fighting to reel in the fish before it was close enough for him to see what kind it was. "We realized it was a shark when it was...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 6 Oldest Animals That Call the Mississippi River Their Home
Meet the 6 Oldest Animals That Call the Mississippi River Their Home. The Mississippi River is a unique river in North America. It’s about 2,350 miles long and is the 4th longest river in the entire world. First place goes to the Nile River which is 4,160 miles long. While long, the Mississippi River is about 11 miles wide at the widest point. However, in some parts is as slender as 20 to 30 feet.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The 8 Warmest States In January
January is the middle of winter so most areas of the United States are either blanketed in snow, receiving tons of rain, or are just really cold. However, there are a few states where the weather doesn’t get too bad during January. Most states during winter average about 30-40°F and that’s on the high end. The average low temperatures can get to as cold as 10°F which can easily cause hypothermia if someone is exposed long enough.
Hold up, y'all: Slow-speaking states survey sells US language patterns short, linguists say
The fastest-talking state is Minnesota at 5.34 syllables per second and South Carolina ranked no. 49 at 4.8 syllables per second, according to one survey.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Mississippi: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Mississippi is a constituent state of the United States of America located in the southeastern region of the country. The state shares its borders with Alabama in the east and the Gulf of Mexico in the south. It also shares borders with Tennessee in the north, Louisiana in the southwest, and Arkansas in the northwest. The state gets its name from the Mississippi River, which flows through its western boundary. The term “Mississippi” comes from a Native American word, misi-ziibi, which means “great waters/river, or father of waters.” The state’s capital city is Jackson, which is also recognized as the state’s largest and most occupied city.
a-z-animals.com
Black Swallowtail
The Black swallowtail is the state butterfly of New Jersey and Oklahoma. Continue Reading after the facts...
Outdoor Column: Pint-size hounds that America loves
Outdoor Column by: Ed Wall "Arrrg, arrrg, arrrg!" With an urgency that demanded the attention of all within hearing range, Ribeye's frantic baying rang through the dense woodlot. It was the little hound's way of announcing, "There he goes – come on, come on!" The "he" was a marsh rabbit that had been...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Curious Alligator Launch Itself In the Air and Catch a Flying Drone
Watch a Curious Alligator Launch Itself In the Air and Catch a Flying Drone. Drones are increasingly used to capture nature but here we have a unique example of nature capturing a drone! Over one million people have already viewed this little alligator launch itself out of the water and snap at a small drone that has been hovering above the water. The drone is dragged under the water but what happens after that is unknown!
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs That Lived in New Hampshire (And Where To See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs That Lived in New Hampshire (And Where To See Fossils Today) Learning about dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures is fascinating. The thought that the place you currently live was once home to giant creatures roaming freely and going about their business is even more exciting. The United States is one of the few countries with abundant dinosaur fossils. This means at some point several million years ago, these intriguing creatures were once abundant in the prehistoric forests, plains, and waterways of the country. So which of these fascinating creatures made their home in New Hampshire? Dinosaur enthusiasts will probably be disappointed to discover that there are no records of dinosaurs that lived in New Hampshire.
Comments / 0