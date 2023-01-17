ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

College basketball recruiting: 5-star Airious Bailey choosing Rutgers over Kentucky, Auburn stuns media

"It's home; it feels like home," Bailey said of why he committed to Rutgers. "I got family there. It just feels like home. [Pikiell and I] have a great relationship. We are still building it. It's great. [I bring] a lot on and off the court. I bring leadership. I can take care of the ball. I play one-through-four. Any position you need me to play, I will play it."
