Peet’s Coffee in North Davis to vote on unionization

By Jacque Porter
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information provided by Peet’s Coffee.

(KTXL) — A Peet’s Tea and Coffee location in Davis, California is set to vote on whether or not to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Employees at the North Davis location will have the chance to vote this week on whether or not to join Service Employees International Union Local 1021.

Employees at the downtown Davis location had also arranged to vote on a unionization effort, but the group withdrew its petition to unionize, according to the company.

“Late Friday, we learned that union organizers withdrew a petition to unionize from the downtown Davis coffeebar. The decision shows how carefully our employees are considering what is right for them,” Peet’s Coffee said.

Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee have a shared history that dates back decades starting with the Seattle-based chain’s founders learning the coffee trade from Alfred Peet before they purchased the chain and sold Starbucks to Howard Schultz.

In 2012, Peet’s Coffee was sold to JAB Holding Company, a European conglomerate, which owns or has a majority stake in other national brands such as Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Krispy Kreme, and Panera Bread.

JAB Holding Company also owns Intelligentsia Coffee, one Los Angeles location of which is also currently undergoing a unionization effort by workers.

Peet’s Tea and Coffee opened its first location in Berkeley in 1966.

