ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

SUV becomes wedged under truck near Angier

ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area until...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Truck crashes into Harnett County home

ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

After garbage spill, I-40 West reopens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A truck overturned Thursday morning on Interstate 40, spilling garbage on the roadway and closing the westbound direction for hours. I-40 West reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near exit 283 near I-540. The area had been closed since 11:15 a.m. At noon, traffic was slowly squeezing...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

No timeline for public water at two Cumberland County schools

Ron Ross often picks up his grandson Anthony from Alderman Road Elementary where students have been avoiding water fountains for years. "I'm scared," Ross' grandson Anthony Tatro said about the school's water. "It has chemicals and we cannot drink it." The fifth grader, along with more than 600 classmates, have...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Vigil held for man who died in Raleigh police custody

Family, friends and activists gathered outside Supreme Sweepstakes to honor the life of Daryll Williams, who died in police custody Tuesday morning. Family, friends and activists gathered outside Supreme Sweepstakes to honor the life of Daryll Williams, who died in police custody Tuesday morning.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Cumberland County schools still using bottled water

Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy