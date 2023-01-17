Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
SUV becomes wedged under truck near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area until...
WRAL
Truck crashes into Harnett County home
ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
WRAL
After garbage spill, I-40 West reopens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A truck overturned Thursday morning on Interstate 40, spilling garbage on the roadway and closing the westbound direction for hours. I-40 West reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near exit 283 near I-540. The area had been closed since 11:15 a.m. At noon, traffic was slowly squeezing...
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
WRAL
14 people displaced by apartment fire on Peartree Lane in Raleigh
The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed. The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed.
Man injured in shooting drives to Fayetteville gas station for help
Cumberland County Sheriffs is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting and drove to a gas station for help.
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier based out of Fort Bragg was killed this week in a shooting in Raeford. Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old.
WRAL
Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
WRAL
Sources: Death of soldier linked to Harnett County shooting
A 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier based out of Fort Bragg was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in Raeford. A 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier based out of Fort Bragg was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in Raeford.
cbs17
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
WRAL
Mother burned trying to save her kids from house fire out of the hospital
Faith Adkins, 25, was released earlier this month from the UNC Burn Clinic in Chapel Hill. Two of Adkins' children suffered burns in the house fire. Her 6-year-old daughter Allayna died. Faith Adkins, 25, was released earlier this month from the UNC Burn Clinic in Chapel Hill. Two of Adkins'...
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
WRAL
Mother desperate for answers after son dies in custody of Raleigh police
Sonya Williams, mourning the death of her only son, is desperate for answers to her questions: Why did her son have a Taser used on him? Was he shocked too many times? Did police really need to use the Taser?. Sonya Williams, mourning the death of her only son, is...
WRAL
No timeline for public water at two Cumberland County schools
Ron Ross often picks up his grandson Anthony from Alderman Road Elementary where students have been avoiding water fountains for years. "I'm scared," Ross' grandson Anthony Tatro said about the school's water. "It has chemicals and we cannot drink it." The fifth grader, along with more than 600 classmates, have...
WRAL
Vigil held for man who died in Raleigh police custody
Family, friends and activists gathered outside Supreme Sweepstakes to honor the life of Daryll Williams, who died in police custody Tuesday morning. Family, friends and activists gathered outside Supreme Sweepstakes to honor the life of Daryll Williams, who died in police custody Tuesday morning.
WRAL
Cumberland County schools still using bottled water
Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use stun gun on him
Six officers are now on administrative leave after the man was taken to the hospital and later died. Activists are saying answers and transparency are needed.
WRAL
Police searching for suspect in American Tobacco Campus shooting
Police released the 911 calls from the American Tobacco Campus shooting. Police released the 911 calls from the American Tobacco Campus shooting. Reporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
WRAL
Day care fire involving Molotov cocktail being investigated as arson
A fire broke out Tuesday night at ABC Land day care in Wendell. The day care is currently under investigation for reports of sexual assault after multiple complaints were made against the same employee. A fire broke out Tuesday night at ABC Land day care in Wendell. The day care...
Comments / 1