Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeks photos for murder trial
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they prepare for a trial of a 1979 homicide. In March 2021, Jame Herman Dye, 64, was charged in Weld County with one count of murder in the first degree of Evans resident Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 when she died.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Scott Beebe
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Police Warn Residents Not to Fall for Romance Scams in Fort Collins
In 2021, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) warned residents about the dangers of romance scams after a local woman fell victim. At the time, officers revealed that a scammer had used social media to seduce an elderly Fort Collins woman and steal $20,000 from her. Thankfully, FCPS was able to...
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado counties want to keep people with low-level driving offense out of the criminal justice system
Some of the smallest, low-level driving offenses can add up to time spent in jail, or hefty fines, and can most adversely affect people who struggle financially or have other circumstances that can keep them tangled in the criminal justice system — sometimes for as long as a decade.
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
Man arrested for allegedly killing man during fight in Aurora parking lot
A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man during a fight in an Aurora parking lot, the Aurora Police Department announced.
1310kfka.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud
A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver
DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
DP Dough delivery driver arrested
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
Man arrested in connection to June homicide in Aurora
A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man in June 2022, the Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday.
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
DPD: Man intentionally hit 4 people with his car after argument
The Denver Police Department arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of intentionally hitting four people with his car after an argument in a parking lot.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD
Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
1 killed in shooting, suspect wanted
One man was killed in an early morning shooting in Denver.
Officer charged after train collision appears in court
GREELEY, Colo. — Four months after a Colorado woman survived being hit by a freight train, one of the officers blamed for playing a role in the case made his first court appearance. Tuesday afternoon, Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez appeared in Weld County court for the first time...
KKTV
Colorado man charged for allegedly making threats to commit mass violence
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of making threats of violence to the FBI office in Denver, the Department of Homeland Security and a performing arts group. This week, the Department of Justice shared details on the case for 33-year-old Kyle William Staebell of Evergreen. A news release from the Department of Justice states Staebell made the threats on Monday.
1310kfka.com
1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Man found dead in Lone Tree home, shelter-in-place lifted
Police have issued a shelter-in-place for a Lone Tree neighborhood due to shots fired.
