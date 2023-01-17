ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

K99

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Scott Beebe

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud

A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
BERTHOUD, CO
9NEWS

3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver

DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

DP Dough delivery driver arrested

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash

Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD

Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Officer charged after train collision appears in court

GREELEY, Colo. — Four months after a Colorado woman survived being hit by a freight train, one of the officers blamed for playing a role in the case made his first court appearance. Tuesday afternoon, Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez appeared in Weld County court for the first time...
FORT LUPTON, CO
KKTV

Colorado man charged for allegedly making threats to commit mass violence

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of making threats of violence to the FBI office in Denver, the Department of Homeland Security and a performing arts group. This week, the Department of Justice shared details on the case for 33-year-old Kyle William Staebell of Evergreen. A news release from the Department of Justice states Staebell made the threats on Monday.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
K99

K99

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

