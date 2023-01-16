Read full article on original website
Why an AEW/WWE Merger Could Be Best for Business
“I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases, whether my dad steps up with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars or Fulham FC in the Premier League and he’s done such a great job building up the club and putting resources into it and we’re playing football at a high level.” – Tony Khan.
More legends confirmed for the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW special
During the January 20th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, the following names were confirmed to be appearing on next week’s 30th anniversary of RAW special…. The following names were confirmed this past Monday on RAW…. Shawn Michaels. The Undertaker. Ric Flair. X-Pac Road Dogg. Kurt Angle. Teddy Long. Jerry...
Nick Khan says Vince McMahon was “very honest” in regards to allegations
During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan was asked if he expects there to be more allegations against Vince McMahon and if they could affect a WWE sale…. “I’m not. It feels like whatever happened, happened, and it’s out there and people know. I’ve always...
WWE source claims the company is “more than pleased” with 2023 Royal Rumble surprises
As announced during the January 16th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes confirmed that he will be returning to action in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match. In regards to why Cody’s return wasn’t kept as a surprise, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following…. “Asked a...
Possible reason why Judgment Day are challenging for the WWE “RAW” tag team titles
Judgment Day are scheduled to challenge The Usos for the WWE “RAW” tag team titles at the 30th anniversary of RAW even though The Usos have been billed as the unified champions in recent months. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the idea for the moment is that...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Hulk Hogan appearing at the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW?
As previously noted, WWE officially announced a lineup of legends that will be appearing at next Monday night’s RAW 30th anniversary special. During his podcast, Ric Flair was asked if there were any other names that he was expecting to see at the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW. Flair responded and indicated that Hulk Hogan would be at the show…
Nick Khan addresses the corporate shake-up in WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s return
During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan addressed the corporate shake-up in WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s return…. “When you’re on the inside, you see things that may be coming. My thought was that there’s only one boss in the company, and that ain’t me. I think it was always my point of view, Stephanie’s point of view he would come back. The way he played it to me was smart in that he went away for five, six months which people, meaning the audience, seems to like when somebody does that and he came back and took control back of his company as a company shareholder. So it is the public’s company as a publicly traded company. But with that, the controlling share gave him a lot of authority, and he used it, and I applaud him for doing so.”
If I Were In Charge – Episode 9 (RAW is XXX = Samoan Road to WrestleMania)
Next weeks “RAW is XXX” is the 30th anniversary of the show that revolutionized the wrestling business. One of the main things I’ve always enjoyed about the nostalgia shows is they feel a little less scripted. This is the first one under Triple H’s creative, so it’ll be interesting to see how it flows. A few “who cares” with the so far announced appearances, but it’s always good to see The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair and especially those amazing legends, The Bella Twins! If we’re lucky enough, Nikki won’t be able to make it – that way we can hear Brie Bella’s banger of a solo theme! Brieeee Moooooodee. Yikes!
Road Dogg names a WWE star that he thinks should be the “Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling”
During his podcast, WWE’s “Road Dogg” Brian James gave praise to Asuka…. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo skills just because I love what she does and how she represents herself via her verbal skills. I just love it and I think everybody else does too. I think she should probably be the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling right now. It’s just my opinion. I know the big argument is, well, she can’t cut a promo domestically. I think we’re past that as a culture, as a society. I think it’s totally okay if she spoke in her native tongue and we subtitled it. I think it would be totally fine how we do it now where she just goes off and you don’t know what she’s saying but you know she’s saying something that ain’t nice to you. You know what I mean?”
William Regal opens up about leaving AEW and returning to WWE
During an appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, William Regal discussed leaving AEW and returning to WWE…. “As you know, I left one company, I’ve gone to another, it’s like a blink of an eye, I start back with WWE again and it’s like nothing has ever happened and nothing has changed in the slightest. It’s weird. Anybody that is listening that’s young, I know you don’t like listening to older people; make the most of every second you have on this earth. It really is, you get to a certain age and time goes so quickly and we waste a lot of it. Sometimes you think, ‘I’m going to make the most of it.’ Even trying to make the most of it, you end up not making as much of it as you can and it’s gone. I just had a wonderful seven or eight months with a real good group of my friends, and boom, it’s gone in the blink of an eye. I haven’t even caught up with any of the stuff we’ve done because it’s just the way it is.”
Sami Zayn comments on the possibility of winning the WWE Title
During an interview with DetroitNews.com, Sami Zayn talked about his current storyline with The Bloodline and the possibility of him becoming WWE Champion one day…. “When you get this close and you’re in the in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I’m already here, maybe winning it’s not totally unrealistic. That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else. If it happens, awesome. If it doesn’t happen, it still would have all been awesome. I mean really, since I can’t even tell you how early into my career, probably three years in, I remember thinking, ‘well, this is it, it can’t get better than this.’ And then somehow each year, it just kept getting bigger and bigger,” Zayn says. “You would think I would learn at this point to stop saying it, but I am also content with everything I’ve done. I don’t want to be the type of person who feels like, oh, there’s a void unless I get this next thing, and if I don’t accomplish this, I’m a failure or my career was a failure. Whatever happens, I’m good. It could end tomorrow, and knock on wood, I really hope it doesn’t, but I would feel very complete and very satisfied with everything I’ve ever done. At this point, everything’s gravy.”
Kevin Nash addresses his “time flies when you got a gun in your mouth” comment from podcast
As previously noted, fans expressed concern for WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash after he had the following exchange with his podcast co-host Sean Oliver in regards to the death of his son Tristen…. Nash: “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a...
Jade Cargill gives her thoughts on CM Punk when asked about All Out incident
During an appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Jade Cargill was asked about CM Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite from the summer of 2022…. “I wasn’t there. I had already left the stadium — right after my match, I left. So I heard about it just like the rest of the world, at the same time. It was pretty shocking… from my opinion, Punk’s a great guy. He’s been nothing but nice to the women’s locker room. He talks to me, tells me his experiences. Again, at Comic Con, we got really close because he was my tag mate in the interviews, and I learned so much from him, and so much knowledge in the industry. He’s been in two different companies, and he can do whatever the hell he wants to do. So he doesn’t need it. He does it cause he loves it. And that speaks to me. I don’t need it. I do it because I love it. And I appreciate people like that.”
Ricochet feels that the internet talks more about different styles than the wrestlers do
During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Ricochet talked about working with Braun Strowman…. “Braun has been great. I’ve known Braun ever since I’ve been in the WWE. He’s always been great, even now, he’s been coming out to help me with Imperium or Hit Row, and I’ve helped him. That’s going great. It’s especially great when you and somebody like Braun Strowman to be on the same page. It’s always nice to have a monster in your pocket, just in case. Things have been great. If he and I can start to get closer and become together as a tag team, it could be dangerous.”
Anthem Sports founder comments on potential WWE sale
During an interview with Bloomberg.com, Anthem Sports (parent company of Impact Wrestling) founder Leonard Asper commented on the potential sale of WWE…. “We’re watching it closely. It’s a hot area right now and I’m glad we’re in it. It is the example of a multi-headed beast and in a great way. They sell their content to third parties, they have their own direct to consumer app, they have their own free distribution of content. It’s one where the talent drives a lot of what the success ratio is. All Elite Wrestling came along and bought a bunch of wrestlers from WWE. There is a little bit of talent war going on there. I think whoever buys WWE, they will probably take it to a new level, especially if they are a strategic media company. Amazon, Disney, they have a whole ecosystem of how to build revenue from content. If private equity guys want to buy it, it’s going to get cost cuts and that usual thing, they’ll leverage up and do what they do. If a strategic media company buys it, I’d back that strategic media company because that’s a great franchise.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Vince McMahon settles with former WWE referee that accused him of rape
During the summer of 2022, former WWE referee Rita Chatterton’s past allegations of sexual assault by WWE/WWF owner Vince McMahon resurfaced in a New York Magazine article. In an update on the situation, WSJ.com is reporting that Vince McMahon agreed to a settlement last month with Chatterton. The amount was not disclosed but the article noted that Chatterton settled for less than the $11.75 million originally demanded. The article also stated that McMahon wanted to avoid the cost of litigation and the settlement “averts a public legal fight as executive chairman pursues possible WWE sale.”
Ric Flair doesn’t like women bleeding in wrestling and thinks men should do it more
During his podcast, Ric Flair commented on women bleeding in wrestling…. “I don’t like it. I mean, I guess everybody’s got their own opinion, but I certainly wouldn’t want to see Charlotte bleeding.”. “I think there should be more with the guys. No matter how you look...
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Dynamite for January 18th 2022
Here is the live stream of my AEW Dynamite results and recap for January 18th 2022…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
AEW Rampage spoilers for the January 20th 2023 edition
After the January 18th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the January 20th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Ron Mayfield and PWInsider.com…. * Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy opens the broadcast. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy at ringside with Stokely Hathaway....
