Dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa has been raking in hundreds of thousands to millions of views over the past few years on his transformation videos, which add a unique spin to the standard wash and style grooming regimen. Instead of just doing a simple cut, the San Diego-based expert uses OPAWZ, a non-toxic, vegan dye made just for dogs, to transform his furry clients into zoo animals. I mean, pooches are already cute enough as it is but when you turn them into a literal fuzzy fluff with an ingenious haircut, it is the cutest thing ever. Feitosa's social media accounts are filled with videos of captivating doggy spa days. Here are some of the best ones we found:

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO