12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Nelly Gives Weird Performance At Juicy Fest
The rapper and singer rolled his eyes back, twisted his head, and generally caused some concern with fans. While artists love to give it their all on stage, sometimes it might be too much for fans. Nelly recently turned heads at Juicy Fest in Melbourne, Australia for his odd performance. Moreover, he performed with other notable artists from the 2000s such as Ja Rule, Xzibit, Mya, and many more. Following last year’s clips of him performing to younger girls, this isn’t the only rodeo we’ve had with his shows.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Viral Video Shows Potty-Training Toddler Lying to Dad About Pooping
Normally, kids who lie to their parents’ faces earn punishment, but one West Virginia two-year-old’s gaslighting of his dad is earning him viral fame instead. Dani DeVito (seriously) shared a video of her son Matt and husband Greg having a conversation while Matt is perched atop the toilet, a relatively new experience for him. Asked repeatedly if he pooped, Matt denies, denies, denies.
Jimmy Donaldson known for his YouTube stunts and giving out large sums of money may become the first YouTube billionaire
YouTuber Jimmy DonaldsonPhoto byFidias on YouTube; CC-BY-3.0 Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is a 24-year-old American YouTube personality who may be on his way to becoming the first YouTube billionaire.
Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence
Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant...
A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos
A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit. Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Online for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It seems Everything Everywhere All at Once is well, everywhere these days, with the Michelle Yeoh-starring film brining home a string of accolades during Awards Season. Taken from an original screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the “Daniels”), Everything Everywhere was nominated for six Golden Globe Awards (with Yeoh and co-star Ke Huy Quan both taking home acting trophies) and the film was awarded the “Best Picture” prize at the Critics Choice Awards. There have also been...
Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac
A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
97-year-old gymnast's exceptional abilities is inspiring everyone world over including Viola Davis
Aging is a fear that we all start to develop in our early 20s and do everything to avoid it. We have been made to believe that everything in life has an age limit. However, that is being proven wrong time and time again by people like Johanna Quaas. She is a 97-year-old German woman who has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest active competitive gymnast, per My Modern Met.
The "M3GAN" Dance Continues Its TikTok Reign
Movie theaters, malls, bedrooms, gyms — name a location, and M3GAN's dance has likely been performed there. Months before "M3GAN" even premiered, TikTokers latched onto a particular dance scene from the horror film, re-creating the peculiar moves and spawning a new viral trend. First teased in the trailer last...
Dog groomer gives his furry customers fabulous makeovers and the end results are pawtastic
Dog groomer Gabriel Feitosa has been raking in hundreds of thousands to millions of views over the past few years on his transformation videos, which add a unique spin to the standard wash and style grooming regimen. Instead of just doing a simple cut, the San Diego-based expert uses OPAWZ, a non-toxic, vegan dye made just for dogs, to transform his furry clients into zoo animals. I mean, pooches are already cute enough as it is but when you turn them into a literal fuzzy fluff with an ingenious haircut, it is the cutest thing ever. Feitosa's social media accounts are filled with videos of captivating doggy spa days. Here are some of the best ones we found:
Crocodile Ambushes Buffalo And The Battle Of Wills Begins
The hungry reptile clamped down, but its prey attempted to reverse its misfortune in South Africa.
Nia Long & Yung Miami Show Love At “You People” Premiere
Check out photos of the premiere which also saw guests like Tyler The Creator, Omarion, Ty Dolla $ign, Anthony Anderson, and more. Celebrities came out to play this week as they descended on the red-carpet premiere of You People. All eyes were on Nia Long, who also stars in the film along with Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, and Jonah Hill. Despite a rocky season involving her ex Ime Udoka, Long looked vibrant as she posed with her costars.
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Extends 15 Minutes of Fame by Competing in ‘Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations’
Tessica Brown, also known as the “Gorilla Glue Girl,” went viral two years ago when she released videos on social media revealing that she used Gorilla Glue to lay down her hair after she ran out of hair spray. She had to have surgery to remove the toxic...
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complementary Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan
Idris Elba attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday alongside his wife and fellow stars Percy Hynes White and Jeremy O. Harris Idris Elba is starting 2023 with a dapper look and his wife close to his side. The actor, 50, and his wife Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday, when they wore outfits that complemented each other. For the night out, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx...
