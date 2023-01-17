ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Officials: I-10 Bridge groundbreaking possible in 2024

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of talk about a new I-10 Bridge over the Calcasieu River, we finally have word that shovels could be in the dirt by 2024. “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette).
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Several downtown buildings closed due to planned power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles is experiencing a scheduled power outage as Entergy works to make emergency repairs to underground electrical equipment that failed, causing a power outage Monday night. Lights out for approximately 120 Entergy customers, closing several downtown buildings starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting through...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Merryville High, Singer High, all Vernon schools releasing early

(KPLC) - All Vernon Parish schools are dismissing one hour early today due to the potential for severe weather, school officials said. Two Beauregard schools - Singer High School and Merryville High School - are also dismissing early today. Both are dismissing at 3:30 p.m. Vernon Parish is part of...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Waterworks District 5 experiencing water discoloration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Customers in Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8 are experiencing discolored water following tests of hydrants by the local fire department. Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8 includes Mallard Junction and east and southeast Lake Charles. While the water district is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Construction of I-210 Bridge lights to start this year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A project that will replace the lighting system on the I-210 Bridge will start construction soon. After damage caused by the 2020 storms, a plan to replace the lighting system of the I-210 bridge was scheduled to be completed in June of 2022 but was delayed.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

