Some Calcasieu Parish and City of Lake Charles offices to close Wednesday, Thursday due to power outage
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Several Calcasieu Parish and City of Lake Charles offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday while Entergy conducts emergency repairs to the electric grid in downtown Lake Charles. The old courthouse, 901 Lakeshore Dr., City Hall and the Civic Center will be closed. The Planning...
Officials: I-10 Bridge groundbreaking possible in 2024
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After years of talk about a new I-10 Bridge over the Calcasieu River, we finally have word that shovels could be in the dirt by 2024. “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette).
Several downtown buildings closed due to planned power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles is experiencing a scheduled power outage as Entergy works to make emergency repairs to underground electrical equipment that failed, causing a power outage Monday night. Lights out for approximately 120 Entergy customers, closing several downtown buildings starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting through...
Merryville High, Singer High, all Vernon schools releasing early
(KPLC) - All Vernon Parish schools are dismissing one hour early today due to the potential for severe weather, school officials said. Two Beauregard schools - Singer High School and Merryville High School - are also dismissing early today. Both are dismissing at 3:30 p.m. Vernon Parish is part of...
South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
Waterworks District 5 experiencing water discoloration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Customers in Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8 are experiencing discolored water following tests of hydrants by the local fire department. Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8 includes Mallard Junction and east and southeast Lake Charles. While the water district is...
Construction of I-210 Bridge lights to start this year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A project that will replace the lighting system on the I-210 Bridge will start construction soon. After damage caused by the 2020 storms, a plan to replace the lighting system of the I-210 bridge was scheduled to be completed in June of 2022 but was delayed.
