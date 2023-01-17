ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

NJ.com

School bus stolen in N.J. recovered. Saudi man arrested, police say.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pennsylvania on charges he stole a school bus from a New Jersey district’s parking lot a day earlier, authorities said. The man, whose name was withheld, was charged with motor vehicle theft and other offenses for taking a bus belonging to Livingston Public Schools, according to Livingston police Chief Gary Marshuetz.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

You’re seeing more bald eagles in N.J. for a reason. Population keeps exploding, data shows.

Bill Sheehan, captain and founder of the Hackensack Riverkeeper, is blunt Friday while discussing the prospects of seeing a bald eagle as a young boy in Hudson County. “Growing up in Secaucus the only place I saw an eagle was on the back of a quarter,” Sheehan, who recently turned 74, said laughing. “Not until I was 40 did I begin to see them flying over the river.”
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Teens tell N.J. lawmakers young drivers need more mandatory practice behind the wheel

West Orange High School student Zoe Gilson made a command decision to put off a traditional rite of passage for teenagers. When she reached the eligible age to apply for a driver’s license, Gibson decided not to. She felt she didn’t have enough practice time on the road, she told a state Assembly committee Thursday that was considering a bill that would increase supervised practice time to 50 hours in New Jersey.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

4 things to know before visiting one of N.J.’s legal weed stores

If you haven’t visited one of the 21 adult-use weed dispensaries that are scattered throughout New Jersey yet, you probably have no idea what to expect. While the process to purchase legal weed is pretty straight-forward and there are staff there to help you make choices, there are a few less obvious things to consider.
NJ.com

Hobby Lobby signs lease for new N.J. store

Hobby Lobby is opening another store in New Jersey. The popular arts and crafts retailer recently leased a 58,952-square-foot space at the Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune, New Jersey, according to Asbury Park Press. The shopping center is located at 2200 Route 66. An opening date for the store...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Mpox has faded in the US. Who deserves the credit?

NEW YORK — Less than six months ago, mpox was an exploding health crisis. What had been an obscure disease from Africa was ripping through European and U.S. gay communities. Precious doses of an unproven vaccine were in short supply. International officials declared health emergencies. In Hudson County, where...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Readington Township awarded NJDEP grant

Township of Readington will be awarded a $250,000 Natural Climate Solutions Grant, according to Hunterdon County Commissioner Director Zach Rich. Rich was advised by the NJDEP the township will receive the grant, which is aimed at creating, restoring and enhancing New Jersey’s green spaces and tree canopies in urban areas, salt marshes and forests.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Gas stove culture war spreads to N.J. as top Republicans heat up the debate

America’s latest culture war debate — over the future of gas stoves — has now spread to the New Jersey Statehouse. A pair of Republican state lawmakers said Wednesday they will introduce a proposed law that would prevent any ban on gas stoves from being implemented in New Jersey, echoing Republicans across the nation who have recently warned that Democrats want to abolish the appliances.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

