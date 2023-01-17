Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Related
A fake good Samaritan was behind abandoned N.J. alligator stunt, cops say
A man allegedly abandoned a young alligator in Neptune Township over the weekend and then called local police to pose as good Samaritan who found the exotic pet, the Monmouth County SPCA said Thursday. Officials identified the Asbury Park man, following a report from an anonymous tipster, authorities said.
School bus stolen in N.J. recovered. Saudi man arrested, police say.
A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pennsylvania on charges he stole a school bus from a New Jersey district’s parking lot a day earlier, authorities said. The man, whose name was withheld, was charged with motor vehicle theft and other offenses for taking a bus belonging to Livingston Public Schools, according to Livingston police Chief Gary Marshuetz.
Door-to-door salesman faces manslaughter charge in fatal stabbing in N.J. neighborhood
A door-to-door salesman charged with stabbing a man to death following a confrontation on a street in Jackson last year has been indicted on a charge of aggravated manslaughter. Michael Tsamas was originally charged with murder and two weapons offenses after authorities say he pulled out a knife and stabbed...
You’re seeing more bald eagles in N.J. for a reason. Population keeps exploding, data shows.
Bill Sheehan, captain and founder of the Hackensack Riverkeeper, is blunt Friday while discussing the prospects of seeing a bald eagle as a young boy in Hudson County. “Growing up in Secaucus the only place I saw an eagle was on the back of a quarter,” Sheehan, who recently turned 74, said laughing. “Not until I was 40 did I begin to see them flying over the river.”
Bridgewater mall shoppers shot by airsoft gun in separate incidents
Two Somerset County men face several charges after two shoppers at the Bridgewater Commons mall were shot with pellets from an airsoft pistol in separate incidents earlier this month, authorities said Friday. A woman told police she was shot in the head with a BB or pellet gun about 7...
Teens tell N.J. lawmakers young drivers need more mandatory practice behind the wheel
West Orange High School student Zoe Gilson made a command decision to put off a traditional rite of passage for teenagers. When she reached the eligible age to apply for a driver’s license, Gibson decided not to. She felt she didn’t have enough practice time on the road, she told a state Assembly committee Thursday that was considering a bill that would increase supervised practice time to 50 hours in New Jersey.
N.J. may stiffen penalties for assaulting youth sports officials after explosion of bad behavior
In the wake of a string of sometimes violent arguments and altercations at youth sporting events across New Jersey in recent years, lawmakers have begun advancing a proposed state law that would increase penalties for those convicted in those incidents. The bipartisan bill, which a state Assembly committee approved Thursday,...
4 things to know before visiting one of N.J.’s legal weed stores
If you haven’t visited one of the 21 adult-use weed dispensaries that are scattered throughout New Jersey yet, you probably have no idea what to expect. While the process to purchase legal weed is pretty straight-forward and there are staff there to help you make choices, there are a few less obvious things to consider.
Hobby Lobby signs lease for new N.J. store
Hobby Lobby is opening another store in New Jersey. The popular arts and crafts retailer recently leased a 58,952-square-foot space at the Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune, New Jersey, according to Asbury Park Press. The shopping center is located at 2200 Route 66. An opening date for the store...
N.J. reports 1,928 new COVID cases, 12 more deaths. Transmission rate drops after winter peak.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,928 COVID-19 cases and 12 confirmed deaths. The state’s rate of transmission continues to fall below the key benchmark, showing signs that the winter’s peak is coming to an end. The statewide rate of transmission on Friday was 0.82, down...
Girl donates lanternfly collection to Yale after alleged racial profiling by N.J. neighbor
The Yale Peabody Museum Entomology Division now has spotted lanternfly specimens for scientists to use for research thanks to Bobbi Wilson, the 9-year-old girl from New Jersey whose neighbor called the police on her last October while she was doing her part to rid the state of the invasive species.
N.J. will allow consumption lounges for legal weed, but there will be rules. Lots of them.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. People 21 and older have been allowed to buy weed from licensed dispensaries in New Jersey since April. But they are...
Ahead of Giants-Eagles game, AG tells N.J. sports bars it’s OK to ban guns
Citing confusion over legal challenges to New Jersey’s new concealed carry law and a weekend football game between rival teams, the state’s top law enforcement official is assuring bar and restaurant owners that they can still ban guns from their premises. “No matter what you’ve heard, here’s a...
Mpox has faded in the US. Who deserves the credit?
NEW YORK — Less than six months ago, mpox was an exploding health crisis. What had been an obscure disease from Africa was ripping through European and U.S. gay communities. Precious doses of an unproven vaccine were in short supply. International officials declared health emergencies. In Hudson County, where...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
Readington Township awarded NJDEP grant
Township of Readington will be awarded a $250,000 Natural Climate Solutions Grant, according to Hunterdon County Commissioner Director Zach Rich. Rich was advised by the NJDEP the township will receive the grant, which is aimed at creating, restoring and enhancing New Jersey’s green spaces and tree canopies in urban areas, salt marshes and forests.
N.J. reports 1,826 COVID cases, 14 deaths. State hits 2.5M confirmed positive tests.
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 1,826 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,578, down 24% from a week ago and down 18% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 0.93. A transmission...
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
Gas stove culture war spreads to N.J. as top Republicans heat up the debate
America’s latest culture war debate — over the future of gas stoves — has now spread to the New Jersey Statehouse. A pair of Republican state lawmakers said Wednesday they will introduce a proposed law that would prevent any ban on gas stoves from being implemented in New Jersey, echoing Republicans across the nation who have recently warned that Democrats want to abolish the appliances.
Central Jersey wrestling notes: A Lakewood girl makes history in boys match & more
On the same day the NJSIAA announced it would return the Girls State Tournament finals to Atlantic City and expand from three girls regional tournament to four, Lakewood senior Marlen Castillo made Shore Conference history on Wednesday. According to shoreconferencewrestling.com, Castillo recorded the first, walkoff pin for a girl in...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0