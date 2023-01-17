ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Jan. 20

NOTE: This period, which is referred to as “last week”, covers games played between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Super Essex Conference, Jan. 13-19

We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, including in the Super Essex Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in...
Colonial Valley Conference boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 19

Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in theColonial Valley Conference through Thursday, Jan. 19, in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals. 3-pointers made and free throws made. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap

Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
TRENTON, NJ
Devils lose to Kraken in OT, ending 5-game winning streak | 3 takeaways

It looked like the Devils would do it again. Similar to their 4-3 shootout victory over the Sharks this week, New Jersey played sluggish at the start of their game vs. the Kraken on Thursday, until a late goal from one of their superstars – Nico Hischier scored it this time – boosted them into overtime for an unlikely chance to win.
NEWARK, NJ
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap

Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
PITMAN, NJ
