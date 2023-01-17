It looked like the Devils would do it again. Similar to their 4-3 shootout victory over the Sharks this week, New Jersey played sluggish at the start of their game vs. the Kraken on Thursday, until a late goal from one of their superstars – Nico Hischier scored it this time – boosted them into overtime for an unlikely chance to win.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO