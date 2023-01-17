Read full article on original website
Ice Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Jan. 20
NOTE: This period, which is referred to as “last week”, covers games played between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Super Essex Conference, Jan. 13-19
We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, including in the Super Essex Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in...
Colonial Valley Conference boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 19
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in theColonial Valley Conference through Thursday, Jan. 19, in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals. 3-pointers made and free throws made. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 19
We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, and it’s time to highlight those from the past week. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting...
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
N.J. wrestlers in the national rankings: Movement, new entrants as Jan. rolls on
With many of the big national tournaments in the book now, including Escape the Rock, where national No. 1 heavyweight Jimmy Mullen lost to Carter Neves of Blair, the national rankings across the board are starting to look very interesting. There are also key county tournament and dual meet matchups...
Wrestling Top 20 for Jan. 20: Traditional powers re-enter the rankings
The Kingsway Regional and North Hunterdon wrestling teams are no strangers to the NJ.com Wrestling Top 20 but last week found themselves on the outside looking in. Both teams worked their way back into this week’s rankings as did an emerging Seton Hall Prep.
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
Nas Robinson leads No. 18 Linden over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson led with 21 points while Hashim Nadir added 14 more as Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 71-50, over Union Catholic. Elijah Motley brought 13 points and five steals while Jaylan Hodge put in 11 points for Linden (13-2), which opened with a 17-4 run and finished with a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
Girls Basketball Top 20, Jan. 19: Stability on top, shakeup everywhere else
It wound up being a fantastic week for New Jersey girls basketball on the national stage last week. Teams went across the Northeast, testing their teams against nationally-ranked opponents. But the biggest win happened at St. John Vianney when the Lancers dethroned Long Island Lutheran (NY), the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights defeats Wood-Ridge
Hasbrouck Height’s offense couldn’t be slowed down as it defeated Wood-Ridge by a final of 58-43, in Wood-Ridge. Hasbrouck Heights (11-3) scored at least 12 points in each quarter and closed the game out on an 18-12 run. Wood-Ridge (4-10) trailed by just four at halftime but was...
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
Devils lose to Kraken in OT, ending 5-game winning streak | 3 takeaways
It looked like the Devils would do it again. Similar to their 4-3 shootout victory over the Sharks this week, New Jersey played sluggish at the start of their game vs. the Kraken on Thursday, until a late goal from one of their superstars – Nico Hischier scored it this time – boosted them into overtime for an unlikely chance to win.
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap
Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
Girls basketball midseason awards, 2022-23: Saluting the standouts so far
That felt like it didn’t take long. We’ve just past the midway point of the 2022-23 girls basketball season in New Jersey. It feels like it was Opening Day yesterday when teams began their seasons on Dec. 15.
Central Jersey wrestling notes: A Lakewood girl makes history in boys match & more
On the same day the NJSIAA announced it would return the Girls State Tournament finals to Atlantic City and expand from three girls regional tournament to four, Lakewood senior Marlen Castillo made Shore Conference history on Wednesday. According to shoreconferencewrestling.com, Castillo recorded the first, walkoff pin for a girl in...
