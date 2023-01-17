One of the major storylines of Yankees spring training will be the battle for the wide open starting shortstop spot. For a lot of reasons, rookie Oswald Peraza is the favorite heading into camp, which begins for Yankees pitchers and catchers on Feb. 16. The Venezuelan is a top-three Yankees prospect who looked ready at the plate, on the bases and in the field playing Triple-A ball last season from April to August, then nothing changed when he got his first big-league call-up in September. He hit for average and power in 18 Yankees regular-season games and played some good short in his one playoff start.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO