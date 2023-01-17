ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demarest, NJ

No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Seton Hall can boost NCAA Tournament hopes with win over No. 20 Marquette

Just a week or two ago, it would have been absurd to use the phrases “Seton Hall” and “NCAA Tournament” in the same sentence. But after coming from 17 down to stun No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night, the Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East) can make it back-to-back victories over ranked teams if they can knock off No. 20 Marquette on Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center (4 p.m, CBS Sports Network). Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall has won four straight and five-of-six as it gets set to play a dangerous Marquette team (15-5, 7-2).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’

Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Rutgers football recruiting update: More visitors head to campus with contact period in full swing

The contact period is in full swing and Rutgers is taking advantage of it by getting top football targets on campus before the period ends on Jan. 28. Rutgers hosted a stacked junior day on Sunday, and there will be at least one unofficial visitor on campus this weekend heading into Rutgers’ second junior day on Tuesday, when the men’s basketball team hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March

There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion

Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
NEWARK, NJ
Yankees giving Oswald Peraza AND Anthony Volpe shot to win shortstop job: No. 1 prospect ‘could still kick the door in’

One of the major storylines of Yankees spring training will be the battle for the wide open starting shortstop spot. For a lot of reasons, rookie Oswald Peraza is the favorite heading into camp, which begins for Yankees pitchers and catchers on Feb. 16. The Venezuelan is a top-three Yankees prospect who looked ready at the plate, on the bases and in the field playing Triple-A ball last season from April to August, then nothing changed when he got his first big-league call-up in September. He hit for average and power in 18 Yankees regular-season games and played some good short in his one playoff start.
TEXAS STATE
NJ
