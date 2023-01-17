Read full article on original website
Nas Robinson leads No. 18 Linden over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson led with 21 points while Hashim Nadir added 14 more as Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 71-50, over Union Catholic. Elijah Motley brought 13 points and five steals while Jaylan Hodge put in 11 points for Linden (13-2), which opened with a 17-4 run and finished with a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Union County Conference, Jan. 13-19
We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, including in the Union County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in...
Girls Basketball: Results, photos, links & featured games for Friday, Jan. 20
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Preliminary Round 1. Pennsauken (5-7) at Northern Burlington (1-11), 5:15pm. Cinnaminson (14-0) at Burlington Township (6-5), 5:15pm. Holy Cross Prep (8-3) at Westampton Tech (8-2), 5:15pm. Palmyra (10-3) at Bordentown (8-7), 5:30pm. Delran (7-4) at Pemberton (5-8), 6:30pm. BIG NORTH. Passaic Tech (5-10) at Kearny...
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Seton Hall can boost NCAA Tournament hopes with win over No. 20 Marquette
Just a week or two ago, it would have been absurd to use the phrases “Seton Hall” and “NCAA Tournament” in the same sentence. But after coming from 17 down to stun No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night, the Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East) can make it back-to-back victories over ranked teams if they can knock off No. 20 Marquette on Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center (4 p.m, CBS Sports Network). Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall has won four straight and five-of-six as it gets set to play a dangerous Marquette team (15-5, 7-2).
Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’
Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
Rutgers football recruiting update: More visitors head to campus with contact period in full swing
The contact period is in full swing and Rutgers is taking advantage of it by getting top football targets on campus before the period ends on Jan. 28. Rutgers hosted a stacked junior day on Sunday, and there will be at least one unofficial visitor on campus this weekend heading into Rutgers’ second junior day on Tuesday, when the men’s basketball team hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Family, friends to search for 2 missing N.J. women this weekend
Family members and friends of two missing New Jersey women will walk the streets of downtown Newark on Saturday afternoon to search and pass out flyers, the mother of one of the women said. Destiny Owens, 29, of East Orange and Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown have dating for about...
Eagles have owned the Giants — but one game can change everything | Politi
The moment when everything started to change for the Giants-Eagles rivalry occurred on Nov. 28, 2008, at a Manhattan nightclub called the Latin Quarter. Plaxico Burress, then the star receiver for the Giants, brought a loaded Glock with him for a night of party. The gun fired. The bullet hit...
Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March
There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion
Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
Where does Rutgers stand in NCAA Tournament picture at midpoint of season?
Rutgers is going to the NCAA Tournament this March. What was a preseason goal is a foregone conclusion at the midpoint of January. A scorching start to the season has the No. 23 Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) dreaming of bigger heights — a Big Ten regular season title, a deep run in March Madness — at a point where they are usually battling for a bid.
N.J. town reverses course, will allow slave burial research at colonial-era cemetery
Cedar Grove officials have reversed course and will grant access to university researchers whose request to study the Doremus burial ground, a colonial-era cemetery where enslaved Africans are believed to be buried next to the original settlers, had been previously rebuffed. Cedar Grove’s newly appointed township manager, Joseph Zichelli, on...
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
Sweeny Murti, long-time Yankees reporter, leaves WFAN after 30 years
Sweeny Murti did it all working the last three decades at WFAN radio. He joined New York’s powerhouse all-sports station as a producer in 1993, the year after the Middletown, Pa.. graduated at Penn State with a degree in broadcast journalism. Murti eventually got some on-air time doing updates,...
Yankees giving Oswald Peraza AND Anthony Volpe shot to win shortstop job: No. 1 prospect ‘could still kick the door in’
One of the major storylines of Yankees spring training will be the battle for the wide open starting shortstop spot. For a lot of reasons, rookie Oswald Peraza is the favorite heading into camp, which begins for Yankees pitchers and catchers on Feb. 16. The Venezuelan is a top-three Yankees prospect who looked ready at the plate, on the bases and in the field playing Triple-A ball last season from April to August, then nothing changed when he got his first big-league call-up in September. He hit for average and power in 18 Yankees regular-season games and played some good short in his one playoff start.
Rutgers spent record $138M to fund athletics in 2022-23 school year
For the sixth consecutive academic year, Rutgers spent a record total to fund its 22-team athletics program, an analysis of the university’s 2021-22 athletics budget reveals. NJ Advance Media on Thursday obtained the 2022 Fiscal Year ledger Rutgers submitted to the NCAA through an Open Public Records Act request....
After quiet renewal of Newark superintendent’s contract, parents urged to attend board meetings
Local and national organizations are urging Newark families to attend upcoming board of education meetings starting Saturday, following word that the contract for the superintendent of the state’s largest school district was renewed automatically last Spring without being advertised ahead of time or announced afterward. “We are urgently looking...
