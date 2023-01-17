Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Related
Nas Robinson leads No. 18 Linden over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson led with 21 points while Hashim Nadir added 14 more as Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 71-50, over Union Catholic. Elijah Motley brought 13 points and five steals while Jaylan Hodge put in 11 points for Linden (13-2), which opened with a 17-4 run and finished with a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Girls Basketball: Results, photos, links & featured games for Friday, Jan. 20
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Preliminary Round 1. Pennsauken (5-7) at Northern Burlington (1-11), 5:15pm. Cinnaminson (14-0) at Burlington Township (6-5), 5:15pm. Holy Cross Prep (8-3) at Westampton Tech (8-2), 5:15pm. Palmyra (10-3) at Bordentown (8-7), 5:30pm. Delran (7-4) at Pemberton (5-8), 6:30pm. BIG NORTH. Passaic Tech (5-10) at Kearny...
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Jan. 20
St. Joseph (Hamm.) at Hammonton, 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Bergen Catholic vs. Wasatch Academy (UT), 4:30 p.m. No. 17 Trenton vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:30 p.m. Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. Bergen Catholic at Quincy, IL, 4:30pm. West Milford at Paramus, 7pm. Cape-Atlantic. Triton at Buena, 5:30pm. St. Joseph (Hamm.) at...
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Union County Conference, Jan. 13-19
We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, including in the Union County Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in...
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
Union County Tournament preview, 2023: Top team title contenders, wrestlers to watch
At Kean University for the first time, this tournament could see history made if Cranford wins. Currently No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, the Cougars are going for their record eighth-straight Union County title and with four returning runners-up including state-ranked Jordan Chapman, this is a team poised for a big weekend.
Burlington County League boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 19
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the Burlington County Scholastic League through Thursday, Jan. 19 in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers. Editor’s note: Leaders listed in this post are based on stats reported by coaches directly into our stats...
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Seton Hall can boost NCAA Tournament hopes with win over No. 20 Marquette
Just a week or two ago, it would have been absurd to use the phrases “Seton Hall” and “NCAA Tournament” in the same sentence. But after coming from 17 down to stun No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night, the Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East) can make it back-to-back victories over ranked teams if they can knock off No. 20 Marquette on Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center (4 p.m, CBS Sports Network). Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall has won four straight and five-of-six as it gets set to play a dangerous Marquette team (15-5, 7-2).
Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights
Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall
STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
Rutgers football recruiting update: More visitors head to campus with contact period in full swing
The contact period is in full swing and Rutgers is taking advantage of it by getting top football targets on campus before the period ends on Jan. 28. Rutgers hosted a stacked junior day on Sunday, and there will be at least one unofficial visitor on campus this weekend heading into Rutgers’ second junior day on Tuesday, when the men’s basketball team hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March
There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
TCPA Head Coach Sherika Salmon moves up at Mercer County Prosecutors Office
It has been a pretty good year for Sherika Salmon, in both of her vocations. The first year Trenton Catholic Prep Academy head coach has the Iron Mikes back on the rise after a tough opening month to the season, as she takes the helm after years of success as an assistant under Bob Fusik.
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion
Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
Where does Rutgers stand in NCAA Tournament picture at midpoint of season?
Rutgers is going to the NCAA Tournament this March. What was a preseason goal is a foregone conclusion at the midpoint of January. A scorching start to the season has the No. 23 Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) dreaming of bigger heights — a Big Ten regular season title, a deep run in March Madness — at a point where they are usually battling for a bid.
Family, friends to search for 2 missing N.J. women this weekend
Family members and friends of two missing New Jersey women will walk the streets of downtown Newark on Saturday afternoon to search and pass out flyers, the mother of one of the women said. Destiny Owens, 29, of East Orange and Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown have dating for about...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0