Belmar, NJ

NJ.com

Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap

Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall can boost NCAA Tournament hopes with win over No. 20 Marquette

Just a week or two ago, it would have been absurd to use the phrases “Seton Hall” and “NCAA Tournament” in the same sentence. But after coming from 17 down to stun No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night, the Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East) can make it back-to-back victories over ranked teams if they can knock off No. 20 Marquette on Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center (4 p.m, CBS Sports Network). Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall has won four straight and five-of-six as it gets set to play a dangerous Marquette team (15-5, 7-2).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall

STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers football recruiting update: More visitors head to campus with contact period in full swing

The contact period is in full swing and Rutgers is taking advantage of it by getting top football targets on campus before the period ends on Jan. 28. Rutgers hosted a stacked junior day on Sunday, and there will be at least one unofficial visitor on campus this weekend heading into Rutgers’ second junior day on Tuesday, when the men’s basketball team hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March

There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion

Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

