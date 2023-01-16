Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
Why isn’t Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson” show right now? What happened to Kelly Clarkson? Where is Kelly Clarkson? Is Kelly Clarkson OK? Who is hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week?
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
Actress Jenna Dewan stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show the other day. She revealed that her daughter Everly is following in her dance footsteps and becoming an accomplished Irish dancer! However, this means Jenna’s playlist has been taken over by Celtic music. See more fun photos inside with Jenna Dewan and a video clip!
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Kristin Chenoweth recently shared her thoughts on Ariana Grande’s upcoming role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked. Chenoweth famously played the character in the musical’s original Broadway cast. She had nothing but praise for Grande. Kristin Chenoweth Talks Ariana Grande’s Wicked Role. Chenoweth was recently...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a beautiful family of five. Since getting married on Sept. 14, 2013, the two stars have become a fan-favorite celebrity couple, and once you add their adorable children into the mix, they're almost too cute to handle as a family unit. The couple welcomed...
Matthew McConaughey celebrated the 10th birthday of his son Livingston recently. A candid shot was shared on Instagram by his wife Camila. On Sunday, the model and mother of three took to social media to commemorate her son’s birthday. She posted an image of the couple’s youngest child blowing out his candles atop a Minecraft-themed cake.
Selena Gomez is continuing her relationship preference trend by dating another fellow musician — this time, Andrew “Drew” Taggart, who makes up one half of The Chainsmokers. The news of their coupling up is still fresh, and seems to provide a bit of relief from the body shaming critics she’s had to deal with since her 2023 Golden Globes appearance one week ago.
Apparently, Kelly Clarkson’s temporary restraining order is not working on her alleged female stalker. As reported, the woman continues to appear around the premises of the singer’s mansion, thus violating the court’s order. Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Turns Up at Her Mansion Again. Early in December...
