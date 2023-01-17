Universal Studios is going to build more of its famous world-renowned theme parks in Texas and Nevada. The area of Frisco is where the new theme park will be located. It will be set on 97 acres. It will not be as big as Universal’s traditional theme parks, but it will still aim to provide the same experience. It’s going to be tailored for families with children, and Universal Studios picked the Frisco area for its population and economic growth. They are set to build it next to Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. The theme park will additionally have a 300-room hotel.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO