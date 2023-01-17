ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Community members make case for youth center in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council heard several requests from citizens requesting council to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a youth center in the city. Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said she was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant

An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
EASTON, PA
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Central Bucks students to hold protest against 'neutrality' policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Students and teachers in the Central Bucks School District will protest a policy that officials say will promote 'neutrality' in classrooms. The protest will take place outside of Central Bucks West High School from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is video of a protest that happened...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Local man with autism wins $16K on 'The Price is Right'

LANSDALE, Pa. - "Ben Hartranft, come on down!" It's the famous slogan from the hit CBS show "The Price is Right." And it's a slogan Ben Hartranft knew he'd hear for himself one day. "I said I want to be on there one day and I did it," said Hartranft.
LANSDALE, PA
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Community mourns after couple killed in Abington

ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County

When her Carbondale house shook, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year-old daughter while her son watched television. “It really sounded like an explosion,” she said. “It was really loud.”. It was around 11 a.m. Thursday when a boom reverberated through northern Lackawanna County, said Thomas Taylor, the...
CARBONDALE, PA
Vacant Easton nursing home could be turned into affordable housing

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Housing Authority is looking into buying a vacant nursing home. The Authority says the plan would be to turn the site on the 1000 block of Northampton Street into affordable housing. They say the city's redevelopment authorities and Greater Easton Development Partnership are in on...
EASTON, PA
Italian restaurant in Lehigh Valley reopens its doors after fire

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - It took nearly a year, but Fiamma Italian Grill in Hanover Township is back open for business after a fire closed its doors last February. "It's something big, it really is," said owner Joe Jurkivo. "Fiamma has always been since we opened a real strong staple in the community, especially in Hanover Township, Bethlehem."
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Bethlehem City Council OKs million-dollar contracts

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved various contracts Tuesday night, two of which are worth more than $1 million each. One contract involved the installation and labor costs for water meter installation. The deal means Allentown-based Core & Main LP will furnish 4,000 meters with touchpads and 4,000 radio frequency endpoint devices.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pottsville businesses excited about new college campus opening

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - At a storied Schuylkill County delicatessen known for big hoagies, there's some big news. "It's a big task for sure,” said Faith Young, co-owner of Farlows. “But it's something that we are excited to be a part of, it's hard work." Just blocks away, Alvernia...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WHITEHALL, PA
Police: Man threatened to commit 'mass shooting' at LANTA bus stop

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Carbon County man has been charged with making threats to LANTA. Joseph Laub, 39, of Weissport, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Bethlehem Police Department. Police say a LANTA employee reached out Thursday morning and said Laub had sent multiple messages via...
BETHLEHEM, PA

