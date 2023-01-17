Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Community members make case for youth center in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council heard several requests from citizens requesting council to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a youth center in the city. Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said she was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant
An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem mayor: 'Powerful forces' have different goals for church properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds provided an update to City Council Tuesday night on the city's effort to beat out a Lehigh University offer to buy three church properties. During council's meeting at city hall, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Vineyard restaurant rebrands with new name in Fountain Hill
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A landmark Italian restaurant has taken on a new identity in Fountain Hill. The Vineyard Restaurant, at 605 Fiot St., is now known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The Prosseda family took ownership of the beloved establishment in September 2021, and after a little more than...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Neighbors shaken by the grisly killing of a couple in Montgomery County
Neighbors are still shaken by the discovery of a couple in their 70's shot and dismembered in their home in Montgomery County. The couple's 49-year-old daughter is under arrest, accused of killing her parents. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the latest on the shocking killings. Plus, the Philadelphia Phillies...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Bucks students to hold protest against 'neutrality' policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Students and teachers in the Central Bucks School District will protest a policy that officials say will promote 'neutrality' in classrooms. The protest will take place outside of Central Bucks West High School from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is video of a protest that happened...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local man with autism wins $16K on 'The Price is Right'
LANSDALE, Pa. - "Ben Hartranft, come on down!" It's the famous slogan from the hit CBS show "The Price is Right." And it's a slogan Ben Hartranft knew he'd hear for himself one day. "I said I want to be on there one day and I did it," said Hartranft.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
New BYOB bistro to showcase international dishes, Bethlehem's steel-making history
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bistro coming soon to downtown Bethlehem will serve fresh burgers, salads, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history. Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, sandwiches and dinners with an international flair, is set to open in late January...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community mourns after couple killed in Abington
ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County
When her Carbondale house shook, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year-old daughter while her son watched television. “It really sounded like an explosion,” she said. “It was really loud.”. It was around 11 a.m. Thursday when a boom reverberated through northern Lackawanna County, said Thomas Taylor, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Letter: Off-campus assault of Black student at Lehigh University not racially motivated
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University President Joseph J. Helble, in a letter to the community Thursday, said the off-campus assault of a Black student last fall was not racially motivated. "For all of our students, and especially our students of color following this incident, we want to underscore that your...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vacant Easton nursing home could be turned into affordable housing
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Housing Authority is looking into buying a vacant nursing home. The Authority says the plan would be to turn the site on the 1000 block of Northampton Street into affordable housing. They say the city's redevelopment authorities and Greater Easton Development Partnership are in on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Italian restaurant in Lehigh Valley reopens its doors after fire
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - It took nearly a year, but Fiamma Italian Grill in Hanover Township is back open for business after a fire closed its doors last February. "It's something big, it really is," said owner Joe Jurkivo. "Fiamma has always been since we opened a real strong staple in the community, especially in Hanover Township, Bethlehem."
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council OKs million-dollar contracts
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved various contracts Tuesday night, two of which are worth more than $1 million each. One contract involved the installation and labor costs for water meter installation. The deal means Allentown-based Core & Main LP will furnish 4,000 meters with touchpads and 4,000 radio frequency endpoint devices.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville businesses excited about new college campus opening
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - At a storied Schuylkill County delicatessen known for big hoagies, there's some big news. "It's a big task for sure,” said Faith Young, co-owner of Farlows. “But it's something that we are excited to be a part of, it's hard work." Just blocks away, Alvernia...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man threatened to commit 'mass shooting' at LANTA bus stop
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Carbon County man has been charged with making threats to LANTA. Joseph Laub, 39, of Weissport, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to the Bethlehem Police Department. Police say a LANTA employee reached out Thursday morning and said Laub had sent multiple messages via...
Comments / 0