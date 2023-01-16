Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Blows Fans Away While Performing In A Red Gown Amidst Major Announcement
We will never tire of seeing our favorite A-listers in their festive outfits; and the one Carrie Underwood wore in an Instagram video she shared on December 14th of herself singing her highly-catchy “Favorite Time Of Year” song is still living rent-free in our minds!. Carrie Stuns In...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”
Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford’s grandson pays tribute to her late husband Frank in sweet football post
It's safe to say the Gifford family is having a ball as the New York Giants make an NFL playoff run. After the Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 16, Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law, Erika, shared a celebratory throwback carousel honoring the late Frank Gifford alongside her son, Frankie.
It’s a Girl! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Baby Named Esti Maxine Stephens
It’s a … ! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend revealed the sex and the name of their rainbow baby, whom she gave birth to on January 13. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy announced via Instagram on Thursday, January 19. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy...
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Daughter Malti Makes British ‘Vogue’ Debut in Gorgeous Mommy-and-Me Pic
Priyanka Chopra and her baby daughter Malti are ready for their *close-up* because the mother-daughter duo just made it on the latest cover of British Vogue. Today, the Quantico actress shared a photoshoot snap featuring herself and her baby girl. They will both be gracing next month’s issue of the fashion magazine. In the pic, Chopra can be seen holding her baby close to her (and keeping her face completely concealed) as they both don coordinating red dresses and pose in front of a red backdrop.
Country Singer & Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Has Passed Away At 31
Some heartbreaking news coming from the American Idol world today. Former Idol contestant and country artist CJ Harris passed away from a heart attack last night in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was only 31-years-old. According to TMZ, Harris was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but didn’t...
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Baby No. 2 With Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Has Been a ‘Long Time Coming’: It’s ‘Incredible’
Couldn't be happier! Maks Chmerkovskiy is over the moon about wife Peta Murgatroyd's pregnancy following multiple miscarriages. "[It's] incredible news," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, gushed during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 19, while promoting his work with Unify Ukraine. "Long time coming. We've been waiting to have this […]
The Judd Family Releases Statement Criticizing Media For Publishing Disturbing Photos Of Naomi Judd’s Suicide Note & Bedroom
It’s still unbelievable that we lost the last, great Naomi Judd last year. The country star tragically passed away back in April due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and it has understandably been a very traumatic and horrific time for both of Naomi’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, as well as her husband, Larry Strickland. Naomi was one half of the iconic country duo The Judd’s, and was slated to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her […] The post The Judd Family Releases Statement Criticizing Media For Publishing Disturbing Photos Of Naomi Judd’s Suicide Note & Bedroom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is a Little Wildlife Explorer in Adorable Family Photos
In true Steve Irwin style, Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace Warrior, isn’t afraid to embrace wildlife with open arms. In new pictures, the 21-month-old fearlessly jumps into adventure with two feet in — and a sense of wonder and curiosity that is unmatched! In adorable family photos shared by her uncle Robert Irwin yesterday, Grace is in wildlife explorer mode as she splashes around a small pond with her family. “My favourite days ❤️,” Robert captioned the photos on Instagram featuring him, Bindi, their mom Terri Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, and, of course, little Grace. In the first photo, the four adults...
The Daily South
See Kathie Lee Gifford’s Seven-Month-Old Grandson Dressed As Her Late Husband
Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law Erika continues to honor her husband Cody’s late father through their son Frankie. Most recently, Erika shared a photo of the seven month old dressed to match a photo of his namesake, former NFL star and broadcaster Frank Gifford, following the Giants’ Sunday night playoff win.
Why “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood Is Such a Relatable Song
There is no doubt that many people will empathize with any song about alcohol. After all, the bulk of us uses alcohol as an escape from our own personal problems. That being said, Carrie Underwood’s song “Blown Away” is the perfect song for this topic. The song...
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It
I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
