Read full article on original website
Sherry B
3d ago
No matter what proponents of this nasty practice say, that “gentle buzz” is a sign of horrible pain to come, pain that is tied around your neck and nothing you know how to do will stop it. Eventually you learn to avoid what brings it on (like I avoid moves that cause pain), but my pain isn’t caused by a person who cares about me.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
Related
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’
In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
San Francisco’s Good Luck Dim Sum has 'best har gow,' says James Beard winner
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
sfstandard.com
SF Drain Mom Miss Drizzle Seeks ‘Drain Daddy’ as Co-Parent
The mother of an adopted San Francisco drain has posted flyers around her neighborhood seeking a “drain daddy” to co-parent with. As storms pounded the Bay Area, San Franciscans adopted storm drains to relieve the city of flooding and have a little fun while they were at it—with silly names like “Lana Del Drain.”
Washington Examiner
No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan
If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
KTVU FOX 2
Animal rights protesters project secret-recorded video of pigs on a San Francisco Costco
SAN FRANCISCO - Costco in San Francisco was the target of animal rights protests on Wednesday. The group Direct Action Everywhere projected secretly-recorded video of pigs being rendered unconscious before slaughter in chambers filled with carbon dioxide gas. The activist group said the footage was taken at a facility in...
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
sfstandard.com
Art Dealer Filmed Hosing Homeless Woman Once Sued by Pharma Boss Over Antiques Sale
The art dealer caught on video hosing water on a homeless woman in front of his San Francisco gallery is headed to court after being charged with misdemeanor battery. But this isn’t the first time he’s found himself entangled in the legal system. A 2001 lawsuit accused Foster...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Only Georgian Restaurant Is a Love Letter Written on Cheesy Bread
For decades, North Beach and Chinatown have been adjacent dining destinations for pizza and dumplings. Next month, Cheeseboat opens at Grant and Columbus avenues, offering the best of both culinary worlds. The twist? It’s neither Italian nor Chinese; San Francisco’s only Georgian restaurant will bring a taste of the Black Sea and the Caucasus to this diverse neighborhood.
sfstandard.com
How Much Do You Need To Make in San Francisco To Be Considered ‘Rich’?
A classic sports car is parked at overlook with a view the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. | Adobe Stock. It’s no secret that San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the world. So how much would you need to make there to be considered “rich”?
The Jewish Press
San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person
Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
SFGate
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides
California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Looks To Hike Penalties for Illegal Construction
Illegal construction in San Francisco might be about to get a whole lot more expensive. Proposed by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, new legislation would hike the fine for violating city planning or building codes to $1,000 per day from the previous $250 per day penalty. The new ordinance also clarifies that each individual unit in violation will be counted separately.
sfstandard.com
Could SF’s Iconic Palm Trees Disappear?
It’s hard to imagine Dolores Street or the Embarcadero without palm trees. These towering, frond-topped columns—which somehow came to symbolize glamor, relaxation and the California lifestyle—are practically synonymous with the Golden State. And yet a recent report about the death of Los Angeles’ iconic palm population and...
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
SF art gallery owner filmed spraying homeless woman with water arrested
An arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.
sfstandard.com
Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled
In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
Comments / 6