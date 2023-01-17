ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role

The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization. The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a... The post Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Says He’s Bills Fan, Gives Harsh Review Of Patriots Culture

Don’t expect Rob Gronkowski to be cheering the Patriots on from a luxury suite at Gillette Stadium anytime soon. The longtime New England tight end offered some eye-opening comments during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. Gronkowski, who grew up near Buffalo, said he again has become a Bills fan and also offered a harsh review of what it’s like to play for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
MassLive.com

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski played with idea to only play in Super Bowl every year

No, Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. But he has played with some crazy ideas. The former New England Patriots star appeared on the ”New Heights” podcast with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and discussed the never-ending rumors of him returning to the field. Gronkowski, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, says that none of his public comments recently have been about a secret comeback to the NFL.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien Announcement

A potential reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots has been a popular talking point all winter. Following a long "will they, won't they" storyline, a development makes it likelier the speculated pairing occurs. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, O'Brien interviewed for New ...
GEORGIA STATE

