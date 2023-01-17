No, Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. But he has played with some crazy ideas. The former New England Patriots star appeared on the ”New Heights” podcast with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and discussed the never-ending rumors of him returning to the field. Gronkowski, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, says that none of his public comments recently have been about a secret comeback to the NFL.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO