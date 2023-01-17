Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role
The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization. The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a... The post Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Broncos linebacker signs 2023 reserve/future deal with Patriots
The New England Patriots are boosting their linebacker position with the addition of former Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the move on Wednesday. Fatukasi went undrafted out of Rutgers and appeared in 13 games with the Buccaneers before ending up...
Rob Gronkowski Says He’s Bills Fan, Gives Harsh Review Of Patriots Culture
Don’t expect Rob Gronkowski to be cheering the Patriots on from a luxury suite at Gillette Stadium anytime soon. The longtime New England tight end offered some eye-opening comments during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. Gronkowski, who grew up near Buffalo, said he again has become a Bills fan and also offered a harsh review of what it’s like to play for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski played with idea to only play in Super Bowl every year
No, Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. But he has played with some crazy ideas. The former New England Patriots star appeared on the ”New Heights” podcast with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and discussed the never-ending rumors of him returning to the field. Gronkowski, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, says that none of his public comments recently have been about a secret comeback to the NFL.
New Candidate Has Emerged For Patriots Offensive Coordinator
The Patriots' search for an offensive coordinator is starting to heat up. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to speak with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position. Rapoport said McCardell will ...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien Announcement
A potential reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots has been a popular talking point all winter. Following a long "will they, won't they" storyline, a development makes it likelier the speculated pairing occurs. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, O'Brien interviewed for New ...
What we know about Patriots Germany game: What it means for schedule, who they could play
The New England Patriots are going to play a regular season game in Germany in 2023. But beyond that, there’s a lot we don’t know. The NFL made the announcement Thursday that the Patriots are one of five designated teams for international games this season. New England, along with Kansas City, will be the home team for a regular season game in Germany.
