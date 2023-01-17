ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sentinel

Montgomery County Releases Urgent Fentanyl Message

On December 9, 2022, Montgomery County issued an urgent message about the recent epidemic of a dangerous substance: Fentanyl is a powerful opioid drug that has been said to be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Over 70% of overdoses in the county...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy