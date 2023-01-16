Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Water Wise Wednesday’s with CVWD: History
Well all the rain we’ve had in the past couple of weeks has helped with drought conditions across the state but officials say the drought isn’t over just yet. Tonight we begin a new series. Water Wise Wednesday in partnership with the Coachella Valley Water district are Thalia....
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California went from drought to ‘epic’ snow. What it could mean for spring flooding
Nearly every square mile of California was in a severe drought four months ago. The first six months of 2022 were the driest on record and, in many corners of the state, the rest of the year wasn’t much better. Now we’re worrying about whether we have too much...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs
Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
mynewsla.com
Frost Advisory Issued for Parts of Riverside County
A frost advisory has been issued for parts of Riverside County until 8 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures expected to drop to 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland Empire and valleys, will be affected by the frost advisory. Frost...
Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in
The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
outlooknewspapers.com
More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal
(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert
We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: Palm Springs Getaway
When it premiered at the Palm Canyon Theater last February, audiences were entertained and educated about the history of Palm Springs. Now the musical Palm Springs Getaway is returning for a limited time, but with a few changes. NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall recently spoke to writer Cara Van Dijk about this production which celebrates Our Desert Past.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Thirsty California reservoirs benefit from atmospheric river storms but drought is far from over
Water levels in California reservoirs have seen a sharp rise since a bomb cyclone and barrage of atmospheric river storms of the Pineapple Express variety.
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
