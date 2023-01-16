Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO