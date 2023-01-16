ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Water Wise Wednesday’s with CVWD: History

Well all the rain we’ve had in the past couple of weeks has helped with drought conditions across the state but officials say the drought isn’t over just yet. Tonight we begin a new series. Water Wise Wednesday in partnership with the Coachella Valley Water district are Thalia....
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs

Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday

Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Frost Advisory Issued for Parts of Riverside County

A frost advisory has been issued for parts of Riverside County until 8 a.m. Wednesday with temperatures expected to drop to 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland Empire and valleys, will be affected by the frost advisory. Frost...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

More Storms to Drench Glendale; Officials Urge Caution

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A cold, rainy, destructive storm passed through Southern California this week, soaking Glendale and leaving residents scrambling for sandbags and avoiding inundated roadways. Another storm is brewing and is anticipated to arrive today and continue through Sunday, according...
GLENDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow

Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert

We're following the latest update on construction off of Cook Street in Palm Desert. News Channel 3 previously reported that the City of Palm Desert's Full Depth Reclamation Project is aimed at making the road smoother and preventing potholes from forming. The Cook Street project is expected to cost up to $4 million in special The post Latest on Cook Street construction in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Our Desert Past: Palm Springs Getaway

When it premiered at the Palm Canyon Theater last February, audiences were entertained and educated about the history of Palm Springs. Now the musical Palm Springs Getaway is returning for a limited time, but with a few changes. NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall recently spoke to writer Cara Van Dijk about this production which celebrates Our Desert Past.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

A vehicle is underwater on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash at Indian The post Vehicle submerged underwater on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy