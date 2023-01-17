ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Awesome 98

Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider

This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
FMX 94.5

Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away

Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise

I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
fox34.com

SWAT called to central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
FMX 94.5

DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You

They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s very disappointing and concerning:’ Emergency meeting held over potential batch plant in North Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas— A recently filed permit caused residents of the North Lubbock Neighborhood association to call an emergency action meeting Thursday night at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Neighborhood members showed up to contest what they thought was the construction of a new batch plant in their area.  Minutes before the meeting began, the company that […]
Talk 1340

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
AOL Corp

5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

 https://mix979fm.com

