Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Lubbock mother praises South Plains DPS Trooper, went the extra mile to ensure family’s safety
A Lubbock mom was feeling grateful after she said a Department of Public Safety Trooper went the extra mile to make sure her family was safe.
Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house gets second location taken away over owners’ beliefs
LUBBOCK, Texas — The owners at Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house said they were “robbed” of a second location at the South Plains college downtown location due their beliefs and affiliation with Jane’s Due Process. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house has been operating out in Wolfforth for 3 years and were given the chance to […]
Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider
This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away
Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise
I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
If you plan on decluttering your home, you may want to avoid throwing your things away. Lubbock's Habitat for Humanity could use those spare items. In fact, they need them.
fox34.com
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Did You Know Lubbock Is Only A Few Miles Away From Delicious German Food?
Do you love German food as much as I do? I was recently made aware that there is a place where can find a ton of your favorite German meals like sausage, schnitzel, German potato salad, and red cabbage, and it's only a few miles away from Lubbock. TEXAS 1809,...
DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You
They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
KSAT 12
California man who traveled to Texas to kill boyfriend by stabbing him 93 times sentenced to life in prison
A San Diego, California, man who traveled to Texas to kill his boyfriend in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison. Law enforcement authorities said 25-year-old Alexander Yoichi Duberek stabbed 30-year-old Chad Luera 93 times on the side of a rural road on Oct. 31, 2020. He was indicted...
‘It’s very disappointing and concerning:’ Emergency meeting held over potential batch plant in North Lubbock community
LUBBOCK, Texas— A recently filed permit caused residents of the North Lubbock Neighborhood association to call an emergency action meeting Thursday night at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Neighborhood members showed up to contest what they thought was the construction of a new batch plant in their area. Minutes before the meeting began, the company that […]
LPD says woman, juveniles involved in South Lubbock crash on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash in South Lubbock that left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday, a press release said. According to the press release, 22-year-old Audrie Boswell was driving an SUV with two juvenile male passengers “in the far right southbound lane of the 3200 block of West […]
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
One person sent to hospital Friday following rollover in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Lubbock county on Friday around 7:05 a.m., according to a press release from LCSO. According to LCSO, the driver had minor injuries and was sent to University Medical Center. The driver was heading down East County Road 6100 and North Farm […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
