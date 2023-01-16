Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: Father, son arrested during attempted burglary in Chisago County
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A father and son have been arrested after they were caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, officials say.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a man in Nessel Township, who said motion sensor cameras captured a picture of a person walking on his property. He owned a barn and a canopy tent, where he stored some of his belongings.Deputies arrived at the address to find a car at the end of a long driveway with a person inside, who said he was waiting for his father to come back with a can of gas, as they'd run out.The sheriff's office says deputies saw foot tracks leading up and down the driveway and into the barn. There was property stacked up, waiting to be removed, officials say.Deputies found the father hiding in the snow after 30 minutes. The father and son were eventually taken into custody and are both on probation for previous crimes."Take your kid to work day is on April 27 this year," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. "Take your kid to crime day doesn't exist."
KIMT
1 injured in rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 a.m. at milepost 224 in the westbound lane of I-90. The man, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was pulling a trailer when it left the roadway...
Charges: 17-year-old was driven to Georgia by mother after fatal shooting at MOA
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A teenager accused of being one of the shooters in the killing of a 19-year-old man inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America in December has been charged via a juvenile petition.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center
St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A City of St. Paul employee is suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head outside of a busy community center late Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Fight leads to gunfire outside St. Paul school; staff member grazed by bullet
A shooting outside Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul's North End on Friday injured one staff member, according to police. The staff member sustained a minor graze wound to the ear lobe and was treated by medics at the scene, according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. Ernster...
Teenager shot in the head outside St. Paul recreation center
St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A teenage boy was shot in the head outside of a St. Paul recreation center late Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed. Officers were...
fox9.com
Marcus Golden's mother blasts St. Paul PD after reaching settlement in son's killing
Ericka Cullars-Golden was a Saint Paul police reservist who volunteered “hundreds of hours” for the department in that time. She was appalled by what she believes were lies and smear attempts by the SPPD to cover up the death of her son in a deadly encounter in 2015. The family settled with city this week. She is speaking out now, to make sure the world knows the truth.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Is It Illegal To Tailgate Drivers in Minnesota?
On my way to work today, I noticed that everyone was driving faster than normal. I’m always someone who drives 5-7 over the speed limit, but today I was going 10 over, and so many cars were still tailgating me!. I was thinking about it all day and I...
13 displaced after St. Paul house fire; residents were homeless until recently
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A family of thirteen is out in the cold after a fire ravaged their home last night.Two parents, an uncle, and 10 children will be looking for a new place to sleep tonight after fire ripped through their St. Paul home. The call came in after midnight to a home in the 300 block of Sherburn Avenue.The acting deputy fire chief Greg Duren tells WCCO firefighters arrived to thick smoke covering the neighborhood.Smoke and flames filled the house. Duren said the construction of the home allowed the fire to spread more quickly.Kevia Wraggs told WCCO that...
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Man shot, killed in St. Cloud apartment, no arrests
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on Tuesday.Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A man had been shot, and died at the scene despite life-saving measures.Authorities believe the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and no one has been arrested.The victim's identity will be released at a later time.
kfgo.com
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Suspect in custody following shooting at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center
A 26-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul sent a teenage boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities
(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who...
Comments / 0