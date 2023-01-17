Read full article on original website
Ormat Technologies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rent-A-Center (RCII), Crown Castle International (CCI), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 9.87% to $225.60 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Enphase...
FibroGen Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 31.89% in 21 sessions from $14.5 at 2022-12-15, to $19.13 at 14:44 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped by a staggering 27.75% in 21 sessions from $16 at 2022-12-16, to $20.44 at 14:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation, Holly Energy Partners, L.P., Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) 8.32% 2023-01-16 15:06:08. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) 7.36% 2023-01-13 23:13:07. Ultrapar...
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
Less Than Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Bionano Genomics Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Bionano Genomics‘s pre-market value is already 4.62% down. Bionano Genomics’s last close was $1.95, 55.17% below its 52-week high of $4.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bionano Genomics (BNGO) jumping 7.73% to $1.95. NASDAQ rose...
Biolase And Clean Diesel Technologies On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Biolase, Gyrodyne, and Cadiz. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Biolase (BIOL) 0.51 14.61% 2023-01-17...
SmileDirectClub Already 10% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 10.71% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.56, 81.94% below its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) sliding 5.88% to $0.56. NASDAQ dropped 1.24% to $10,957.01,...
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:07 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.632% up from its 52-week low and 11.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,949.47. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 34.81% up from its 52-week low and 4.65% down from its 52-week high.
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 4.77% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.43, 65.68% under its 52-week high of $1.25. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 12.89% to $0.43. NASDAQ jumped...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,989.35. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.36% up from its 52-week low and 4.75% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,408.27. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.66% up from its 52-week low and 14.54% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
USD/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.437% up from its 52-week low and 11.658% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
