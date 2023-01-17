Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Interactive Brokers Group And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), Progyny (PGNY), Halliburton Company (HAL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Vulcan Materials Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Franchise Group (FRG), Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), Kellogg Company (K) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
via.news
Fidus Investment Corporation, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX), Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 9.57% 2023-01-19 07:09:09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) 6.17%...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Went Up By Over 31% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) jumped by a staggering 31.2% in 10 sessions from $11.84 at 2023-01-03, to $15.54 at 14:46 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,408.27. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.66% up from its 52-week low and 14.54% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Biolase And Clean Diesel Technologies On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Biolase, Gyrodyne, and Cadiz. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Biolase (BIOL) 0.51 14.61% 2023-01-17...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 10% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 10.71% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.56, 81.94% below its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) sliding 5.88% to $0.56. NASDAQ dropped 1.24% to $10,957.01,...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,686.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 180591574, 94.17% below its average volume of 3099520661.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:07 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.632% up from its 52-week low and 11.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
via.news
CBOE Over 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.44. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.49% up from its 52-week low and 47.51% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences And Genworth Financial On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Xenetic Biosciences, Tattooed Chef, and Cronos Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
via.news
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 4.77% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.43, 65.68% under its 52-week high of $1.25. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 12.89% to $0.43. NASDAQ jumped...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,064.07. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.33% down from its 52-week high.
Comments / 0