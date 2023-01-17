Read full article on original website
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 9.87% to $225.60 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Enphase...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.95% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:10 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.651% up from its 52-week low and 6.268% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
FibroGen Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 31.89% in 21 sessions from $14.5 at 2022-12-15, to $19.13 at 14:44 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Logitech Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI) dropped by a staggering 16.99% in 5 sessions from $67.2 at -16.99, to $55.78 at 16:26 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.24% to $10,957.01, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. Logitech’s...
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
EUR/CHF Drops By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.49% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. If you’ve been following the EUR/CHF currency pair, you’re probably wondering why it’s been so volatile lately. After a strong start to the year, the euro has been pushing higher in recent weeks. And now, it’s looking like the EUR/CHF may be about to go lower.
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
StoneCastle Financial Corp And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX), Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL), Ecolab (ECL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Slides By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,862.02. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.78% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.88% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,180.55. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.97% up from its 52-week low and 4.6% down from its 52-week high.
Ormat Technologies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rent-A-Center (RCII), Crown Castle International (CCI), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 3.57% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Coffee (KC) is $155.10. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 607, 96.72% below its average volume of 18513.65. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
American Airlines Stock Went Up By Over 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) rose by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $12.81 at 2022-12-16, to $16.36 at 16:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.46% to $10,906.81, following the last session’s downward trend. American Airlines’s...
NASDAQ 100 Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,686.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 180591574, 94.17% below its average volume of 3099520661.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,052.70. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 24, 99.99% below its average volume of 11824419829.67. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
