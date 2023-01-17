Read full article on original website
via.news
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Went Up By Over 31% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) jumped by a staggering 31.2% in 10 sessions from $11.84 at 2023-01-03, to $15.54 at 14:46 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 7.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,054.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4182, 99.99% below its average volume of 11842527663.74. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
via.news
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Corn (ZC) is $679.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 140348, 30.97% above its average volume of 107158.61. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.88% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,180.55. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.97% up from its 52-week low and 4.6% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,686.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 180591574, 94.17% below its average volume of 3099520661.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Slides By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,862.02. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.78% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:07 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.632% up from its 52-week low and 11.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/EUR Is 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.437% up from its 52-week low and 11.658% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
via.news
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,949.47. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 34.81% up from its 52-week low and 4.65% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Nustar Energy L.P. And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Nustar Energy L.P. (NS), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Ramco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), Ramco (RPT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) 9.41% 2023-01-06 11:07:09. Ramco (RPT) 5.09% 2023-01-15 21:13:07. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 3.42% 2023-01-16 03:09:07.
via.news
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Bionano Genomics Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Bionano Genomics‘s pre-market value is already 4.62% down. Bionano Genomics’s last close was $1.95, 55.17% below its 52-week high of $4.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bionano Genomics (BNGO) jumping 7.73% to $1.95. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 10% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 10.71% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.56, 81.94% below its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) sliding 5.88% to $0.56. NASDAQ dropped 1.24% to $10,957.01,...
