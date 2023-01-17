Read full article on original website
Related
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:07 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.632% up from its 52-week low and 11.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
USD/CNH Falls By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.438% up from its 52-week low and 0.306% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,064.07. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.33% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,408.27. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.66% up from its 52-week low and 14.54% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,949.47. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 34.81% up from its 52-week low and 4.65% down from its 52-week high.
Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
Platinum Futures Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 7.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,054.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4182, 99.99% below its average volume of 11842527663.74. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Went Up By Over 31% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) jumped by a staggering 31.2% in 10 sessions from $11.84 at 2023-01-03, to $15.54 at 14:46 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
NASDAQ 100 Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,686.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 180591574, 94.17% below its average volume of 3099520661.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Thursday, 19 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.99% up from its 52-week low and 46.82% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
NYSE FANG Slides By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,862.02. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.78% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high.
Interactive Brokers Group And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), Progyny (PGNY), Halliburton Company (HAL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 9.87% to $225.60 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Enphase...
Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
Ormat Technologies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rent-A-Center (RCII), Crown Castle International (CCI), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Copper Futures Bullish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 14.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Copper (HG) is $4.30. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 34120, 99.99% below its average volume of 15201389651.61. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
