Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Madras girls roll through Estacada
In Tri-Valley Conference conference basketball action, the No. 13th-ranked Madras White Buffaloes girls team defeated the visiting Estacada Rangers 66-21. A large crowd at the Buffalo Dome witnessed a lopsided win Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the full-court press by the Lady Buffs, now 8-6, overwhelmed the Rangers, who dropped to 5-7.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Flames destroy travel trailer in Madras
A morning fire engulfed a travel trailer parked at Fourth and Maple on the north side of Madras Monday, Jan 16, near a homeless encampment. The blaze had already destroyed the travel trailer by the time Jefferson County Fire & EMS arrived on the scene.
centraloregonian.com
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Livestock Association names Kim Martin Livestockman of the Year
The Jefferson County Livestock association named Kim Martin the 2022 Livestockman of the Year at their annual banquet Saturday, Jan. 14.
KTVZ
Highway 20 partially reopens 80 miles east of Bend after earlier crash blocked road
HAMPTON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A crash closed U.S. Highway 20 about 80 miles east of Bend for a time Wednesday night, before a partial reopening of the westbound lane, ODOT reported. The crash was reported around 7 p.m. about 15 miles east of Hampton, closing the highway between Brothers and Riley.
bendsource.com
Bend's Best Boston Cream Doughnuts
Now that we're through with pumpkin pie season as well as apple, sweet potato and pecan pie seasons, it's time to kick off Boston cream pie season. The dessert was, in fact, created in Boston (in 1856, the year the Oregon Territory was established) but is a misnomer as it's not pie. So, doughnut makers glommed onto the fact that it needn't be cake, either.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Madras close on Police Chief hire
Madras Human Resources Director Charo Miller reported to the city council Tuesday, Jan. 10, that interviewers arrived at one “fabulous” candidate to lead the Madras Police Department. Two separate panels interviewed the candidates for the police chief position and both panels independently selected the same candidate.
KTVZ
TimberNook: A child care center outdoors, coming to Redmond
The new day care operation to be based in Redmond, is part of a broad nature-based developmental program. It emphasizes kids getting outdoors to help early learning. News release from certified TimberNook provider Robin Greenwood. TimberNook is an international organization that provides children with sensory rich outdoor play experiences. TimberNook...
Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s
A tip of a felon in illegal possession of a gun prompted a raid on a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning. Police said the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence before he was caught, with the help of drones and two K-9s. The post Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s appeared first on KTVZ.
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Tuesday night of a stranded motorist from Redmond whose pickup truck became stuck in heavy snow in the Big Summit Prairie area northeast of Prineville. The post Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
29 townhomes may take shape in Madras
A new 29-townhome development is in the works for Madras on South Adams Drive, behind the Madras Cinema. While designs have not been finalized, initial plans for the townhomes call for each to have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage, as well as a large balcony, intended to utilize the potential westward views from the location.
"Ezra's Law" bill back seeking tougher assault sentencing
A crime bill named for a Madras boy severely beaten in 2017 by his mother's boyfriend is back before the Oregon Legislature.
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police add new device to their toolbox called Bola Wrap, which helps to avoid use of lethal force
A handheld remote device called the Bola Wrap is a new tool in the Bend Police Department's toolbelt, designed to detain someone without using deadly force. The post Bend police add new device to their toolbox called Bola Wrap, which helps to avoid use of lethal force appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Getting the Ball Rolling with Four More Amphitheater Shows
Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced its fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh concerts of the 2023 season, adding some variety to the lineup—Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, Whiskey Myers, Sylvan Esso and Rebelution. The Beatles' very own drummer and vocalist Ringo Starr will fill Bend with familiar rock melodies on...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Commissioners declare drought for Jefferson County
Jefferson County Commissioners signed a drought declaration Wednesday, Jan. 11, asking the Governor for help as a result of severe and devastating drought conditions. As of Jan. 10, the Wickiup Reservoir, the primary source of stored water for Jefferson County irrigators, held 84,887 acre feet of water, which is below the 148, 625 acre feet historic average for this time of year.
