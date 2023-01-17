ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department

Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
STILLWATER, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets

CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
CHOCTAW, OK
The Moore American

HOME & AG: Rising cost of eggs inspires creative alternatives

Eggflation, or the rising cost of eggs, has locals scrambling for eggcellent breakfast and baking alternatives. Others, though, are skipping the store and going straight to the farm or backyard to select cost-effective eggs. “Eggs are a great source of protein and an important component in food preparation, but their...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy