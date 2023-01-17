Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department
Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
Edmond family receives trip of a lifetime after daughter’s health challenges
A deserving local girl and her family just received the surprise of a lifetime: an all-expenses paid trip to Florida's major theme parks.
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets
CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
The Moore American
HOME & AG: Rising cost of eggs inspires creative alternatives
Eggflation, or the rising cost of eggs, has locals scrambling for eggcellent breakfast and baking alternatives. Others, though, are skipping the store and going straight to the farm or backyard to select cost-effective eggs. “Eggs are a great source of protein and an important component in food preparation, but their...
KOCO
4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Photos: Dogs, cats in need of loving homes
Volunteers are working overtime to try and find loving homes for abandoned animals in need.
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
News On 6
Man In Wheelchair Allegedly Pulls Out Gun, Imitates Pulling Trigger At Edmond Walgreens, Police Say
A 72-year-old man in a wheelchair was arrested at an Edmond Walgreens on Sunday after police say he pulled out a gun and imitated pulling the trigger. According to arrest records, Joseph Buza allegedly pulled out the weapon and repeatedly pulled the trigger inside the store near 1400 E. 2nd St. around 6 p.m.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
KOCO
Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
news9.com
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
KFOR
OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
