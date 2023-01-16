Read full article on original website
hmenews.com
In brief: Viemed investment, prior auth expansion, Belluscura update
LAFAYETTE, La. – Viemed Healthcare has made a strategic investment in ModoHealth, a value-based care and patient management platform connecting payers, patients and post-acute providers. ModoHealth expects to use the proceeds of the investment to fund the expansion of its proprietary patient management network, which combines clinical tools, remote...
Expert advice on budgeting, stretching tax refund, paying down debt
In the month of January, many of us are looking at our finances for the rest of the year. And with tax season upon us, it's important to know how to best use your refund. Robert Persichitte, an associate finance professor of accounting at Metropolitan State University Denver, gave CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White a breakdown on First at 4."What gets me out of bed in the morning, I'm one of those people, where I care about the issue of people getting ripped off," Persichitte he said. "Or someone who's unscrupulous trying to take advantage of somebody," he explained. Persichitte says...
AZ MediQuip CEO: ‘Digitally, we’re behind – that's an opportunity’
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Lane Hamm has spent most of his career in retail, which he describes as a fast-paced and constantly changing environment, a valuable perspective he brings to his new role leading AZ-MediQuip. “Consumer needs continue to evolve and change,” said Lane, who recently became CEO of Scottsdale,...
Masimo, Royal Philips expand RPM partnership
IRVINE, Calif. and ANDOVER, Mass. – Masimo and Royal Philips have announced an expansion of their partnership to augment remote patient monitoring capabilities in home telehealth applications with the Masimo W1 advanced health tracking watch. “Expanding our partnership with Philips in this way is a win-win for patients and...
ACHC publishes new analysis of quality review
CARY, N.C. – The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) has published new quality review analyses in its publication the Surveyor. The special reports include key insights and deficiencies from 2022 survey data, covering a wide range of health care environments from ambulatory surgery centers to home care agencies and sleep labs, among others. These resources help organizations benchmark performance against their peers to proactively address common issues as part of continuous quality improvement.
New Solutions enters new chapter
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – New Solutions, a wheelchair and scooter parts supplier, has a new owner and a new home. Co-owners Leonard Graves and Nick Hambrick, both quadriplegics, started the company out of a garage in California in 1992 when, frustrated with too many flat tires, they figured out a way to build flat-free inserts (See related story below). Now looking to retire, they’ve sold the company to Phil Cunningham, formerly of Invacare.
