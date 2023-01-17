Demetrious Johnson is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time, but during his run with the UFC, he certainly wasn’t paid like it. After becoming the UFC’s first-ever flyweight champion by beating Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152, Johnson went on to become one of the most accomplished fighters in promotional history, setting the record for most title defenses (11) and climbing to the top of the pound-for-pound fighter list. But despite his many accomplishments and the UFC itself dubbing him the best fighter in the world, the promotion apparently didn’t see fit to pay him like it.

1 DAY AGO