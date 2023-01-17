Read full article on original website
Morning Report: Demetrious Johnson reveals shockingly low pay when he was UFC flyweight champion
Demetrious Johnson is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time, but during his run with the UFC, he certainly wasn’t paid like it. After becoming the UFC’s first-ever flyweight champion by beating Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152, Johnson went on to become one of the most accomplished fighters in promotional history, setting the record for most title defenses (11) and climbing to the top of the pound-for-pound fighter list. But despite his many accomplishments and the UFC itself dubbing him the best fighter in the world, the promotion apparently didn’t see fit to pay him like it.
Paths To Victory: Will Glover Teixeira reclaim light heavyweight gold at UFC 283?
If it feels like we were just here, two men headlining a pay-per-view event to claim the vacant light heavyweight crown. Don’t worry, you’re not crazy – we were. But after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw at UFC 282, leaving the 205-pound division without a champion, the powers that be scrambled and made a new vacant title fight between former undisputed champion Glover Teixeira and rising contender Jamahal Hill.
UFC 283 weigh-in video
At the UFC 283 official weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above. In the main event, former champ Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the maximum allowed for their vacant light heavyweight title fight.
Stipe Miocic wanted UFC 285 fight with Jon Jones, disappointed UFC ‘went a different direction’
Stipe Miocic was ready to return to action much sooner than July. Over the weekend, the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion publicly called to fight the winner of UFC 285’s main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane, however Miocic revealed Wednesday on The MMA Hour that he actually hoped to fight Jones for the vacant UFC heavyweight strap on March 4, only the matchup never came to fruition.
Deiveson Figueiredo open to fighting for UFC bantamweight title next as long as it’s not Henry Cejudo
Deiveson Figueiredo might go for a second title after UFC 283. The Brazilian talent will attempt to unify his UFC flyweight belt Saturday against interim titleholder Brandon Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour that a potential move up to 135 pounds is “really close.”
UFC 283 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘When the lights come on, the fights come on’
In the fourth episode of UFC 283 Embedded, Glover Teixeira, Gilbert Burns and Jamahal Hill get in some final training, Brandon Moreno, Teixeira and Hill fulfill their pre-fight media duties, and more. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
No Bets Barred: Can Glover Teixeira cap off night to remember in Brazil with UFC 283 win over Jamahal Hill?
The UFC is back in Brazil! That’s right, the UFC’s 2023 PPV season kicks off this weekend with the top MMA promotion in the world making its long-awaited return to Brazil for UFC 283. Headlined by a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 283 features 15 fights with 17 Brazilians competing, and the No Bets Barred Boys have the answers for which of these hometown heroes will get the job done on Saturday.
Gilbert Burns says after watching ‘scary’ Damar Hamlin injury that MMA promotions need to provide better healthcare, benefits for fighters
Gilbert Burns understands the risks every time he sets foot inside the UFC octagon. With 25 professional fights and possibly hundreds of grappling matches, the Brazilian knows that he’s always taking a chance with his health — both short and long term — whenever he competes but even he was left shaken after recently witnessing a terrifying incident in the NFL.
With head coach absent, Jessica Andrade’s ‘grandma’ corners her at UFC 283
Jessica Andrade won’t have longtime head coach Gilliard Parana in her corner for the first time in a decade, but a member of Parana’s family will corner her when she faces Lauren Murphy at UFC 283. Andrade joined the gym PRVT in late 2012 and quickly became the...
Morning Report: Jon Jones wanted Stipe Miocic fight more than Francis Ngannou: ‘I was really bummed it didn’t happen’
Jon Jones is about to end a three-year layoff in a new division. Feb. 2020 marked Jones’ last appearance in the octagon when he successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes via a unanimous decision. The win tied Demetrious Johnson’s record for most UFC title defenses at 11 and was enough for “Bones” to decide he’d done all he possibly could at 205 pounds.
UFC; Francis Ngannou; Fight fans; what have we done?
The last time I wrote an article on Francis Ngannou, it was before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270. IT WAS SUCH A DIFFERENT TIME. Israel Adesanya was still a dominant champion. Kamaru Usman was still a dominant champion. Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones was still the most anticipated fight in MMA. People even argued it was khabib-McGregor level of big. I wrote that article after he defended his title. The gist of it, that we the fans needed to help Francis Ngannou resign with the UFC as I believed he had the better negotiating position. It was such a long time ago.
Invicta FC 51 live stream online: Watch full Tennant vs. Bernardo event
Watch the Invicta FC 51 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Tennant vs. Bernardo fight card, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. An updated fight card for the event is as follows:. Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo. Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza. Serena DeJesus vs....
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez added to UFC 287
The UFC’s youngest fighter books his second octagon bout when Raul Rosas Jr. faces Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting following an initial report from Eurosport. UFC 287 takes place April 8 at a venue and location to be announced, though sources indicated Brooklyn, N.Y., and Miami are two potential hosts.
James Gallagher returns from 16-month layoff to fight Leandro Higo at Bellator 292
James Gallagher looks to get back on the winning track after a year-long layoff. MMA Fighting confirmed with officials that Gallagher (11-2) is set to fight Leandro Higo (21-6) in a bantamweight bout at Bellator 292 on March 10, which takes place at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The matchup was first reported by SevereMMA.com.
The MMA Hour with Stipe Miocic, Shogun Rua, Sean Strickland, Curtis Blaydes and Neil Magny
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose. 2 p.m.:...
Kristina Williams hopeful Invicta FC 51 title win leads to UFC call
Kristina Williams fights for her first pro MMA title on Wednesday in the co-main event of Invicta FC 51, and she believes a victory could lead to her next bout being in the UFC. Williams takes on 15-fight vet Ketlen Souza for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title in Denver,...
Deiveson Figueiredo thinks Brandon Moreno fears him ahead of tetralogy fight: ‘I’m Brandon’s nightmare’
Deiveson Figueiredo is the champion heading into his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno and he’s confident that he has his rival’s number. And that Moreno knows it. Not only does the UFC 283 co-main event mark a flyweight championship tetralogy between the two best fighters in the division, but Moreno is the only opponent Figueiredo has had since their first meeting back in December 2020. Two of their fights went to decision (the other ended halfway through the third round), so Figueiredo and Moreno have plenty of data on one another and had plenty of time to get in each other’s heads.
Missed Fists: Daniel Boehle locks in unorthodox armbar for submission win
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Unsurprisingly, the UFC being back in business didn’t return the...
Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo set for UFC event on April 15
Featherweight finishers collide when Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo meet at a UFC Fight Night event on April 15. MMA Fighting confirmed the booking Wednesday following an announcement on Quarantillo’s OnlyFans page. Barboza (22-11) has struggled to regain his footing as a contender in recent years, losing seven of...
Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili agreed for main event clash at UFC event on March 11
Ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili in a five-round main event fight scheduled for a UFC Fight Night card taking place at The Theater in the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas on March 11. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to...
