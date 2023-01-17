After much poking and prodding, the problems with our research culture have now been acknowledged by senior leaders in research and funding organisations. At national and international level, actions to improve culture have made it into sector reports, strategies, roadmaps, government consultations, and funder delivery plans. All in all, though, a fairer and more equitable future depends not on values and intentions, but on what we are going to do tomorrow that is different from what we are doing today.

