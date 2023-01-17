Read full article on original website
How do we really create inclusive spaces for BAME staff and students?
It’s not uncommon for societies, events, and classrooms to advertise their spaces as “inclusive”. But what exactly is different about these spaces from any other institutional setting?. As predominantly white spaces, universities make efforts to create what are often described as “inclusive and diverse” spaces, specifically for...
Every household in the UK gets £400. Except students
It’s finally official. Students in halls are to be singled out as the only people in the UK that won’t be getting a form of financial help that pretty much everyone else will be getting this winter. Regular readers will recall that for many months now I’ve been...
Why can’t we just have more medical student places?
That the UK is failing to train the number of doctors it needs is hardly news, though the weekend’s reports about the University of Worcester and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting’s recent policy interventions have thrust the issue back into the national eye. Streeting has committed a Labour...
You can’t learn on an empty stomach
Our penultimate stop on this year’s Wonkhe SUs European Study Tour took us to Münster, where we spent a morning in one of the impressive facilities run by the city’s Studierendenwerk. Unlike in the UK’s stratified and often privatised system, in each major university locality in Germany...
Equitable research funding requires concerted action
After much poking and prodding, the problems with our research culture have now been acknowledged by senior leaders in research and funding organisations. At national and international level, actions to improve culture have made it into sector reports, strategies, roadmaps, government consultations, and funder delivery plans. All in all, though, a fairer and more equitable future depends not on values and intentions, but on what we are going to do tomorrow that is different from what we are doing today.
HE minister Robert Halfon has written to vice chancellors
As ministerial letters go it’s not going to set the world on fire, but there may be cause for optimism that minister for skills, further and higher education Robert Halfon has chosen to take a more friendly tone than his predecessor in his latest communication with the higher education sector.
HESA Spring 2023: Students
The 2020-21 academic year was an odd one for sector data. The issue isn’t necessarily with the data itself – it fairly reflects what happened that year – but with our reflexive need as consumers to compare data to the previous or subsequent year. Building time series...
