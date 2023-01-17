Read full article on original website
Related
wonkhe.com
How do we really create inclusive spaces for BAME staff and students?
It’s not uncommon for societies, events, and classrooms to advertise their spaces as “inclusive”. But what exactly is different about these spaces from any other institutional setting?. As predominantly white spaces, universities make efforts to create what are often described as “inclusive and diverse” spaces, specifically for...
wonkhe.com
To protect students’ interests, SUs should step up their efforts on lobbying
If you wanted to describe the state of the debate around the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill since it was introduced over eighteen months ago, words like “well-informed” and “insightful” probably aren’t the first ones that come to mind. When the Bill was originally...
wonkhe.com
Student satisfaction is bouncing back
The pandemic was arguably the biggest disruption to the delivery of higher education in over 50 years. Unsurprisingly, despite the best efforts of staff across the UK there was a notable drop in student satisfaction across a range of national measures. The National Student Survey saw overall student satisfaction drop...
Comments / 0