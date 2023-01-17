Read full article on original website
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
NFL wife made major move against Colts owner
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Great QB Ben Roethlisberger “Would Bet” On Offense Being More Aggressive In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada another chance and former legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks the play-caller in his final NFL season will be more aggressive in getting the ball down the field with the young playmakers in his next chance at the helm of the unit.
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral
Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Met With Five-Star Quarterback Recruit
It was just two days ago that Jim Harbaugh confirmed his return to Michigan, saying "My heart is at the University of Michigan," through a press release. In the same week, Harbaugh is putting those words to action, paying a visit to a highly touted quarterback recruit. Dylan Raiola, a ...
Broncos interviewing one of the most exciting, young HC candidates today
There’s a head coaching vacancy in Denver. The Broncos need a new captain of the ship. In San Francisco, they’re still playing football. The 49ers are one of the best teams in football, and they’re still alive in the postseason. The Niners have one of the best...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
ESPN Predicts Steelers Fire Matt Canada And Sign Important Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in offseason mode, and with it comes all the questions about what the team can do to improve in 2023. The organization got a good look at the talent selected in the 2022 draft and hopefully found some important building blocks to get them back to playing at least one game in January next year.
PFF Links Steelers To Another Talented Inside Linebacker, An Obvious Need For The ’23 Off-Season
Inside linebacker seems to be a pressing need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season. By all indications, Devin Bush seems like he’ll find a fresh start somewhere else after an underwhelming four-year tenure in Pittsburgh. Robert Spillane is meant more as a rotational piece than an every-down linebacker, like he was the last four weeks of the season. Myles Jack is the X-factor as far as the black and gold’s middle linebackers go.
The Steelers Got Prime Rib With Rookie George Pickens But The 2023 NFL Draft Will Reveal If He Is The New Feature Dish
George Pickens established himself as a starting wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his rookie season. Pickens turned heads in the fan base, media and on the field with his almost inhuman ability to contort his body and make contested catches. He has been identified as a future star by everyone from Michael Irvin to Ben Roethlisberger and the sky seems to be the limit for the former Georgia Bulldog.
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision
Longtime Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is planning to retire at the end of the season. Brey will retire at the end of the season, the school confirmed Thursday in a statement. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick said both sides agreed it was a good time for a “transition in the program’s leadership” and that... The post Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers-Cowboys Injury Report: Two D-linemen limited during Wednesday practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Divisional Round playoff contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers escaped Saturday's playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks relatively unscathed. Only two players, the same ones who were inactive this past weekend due to injuries, did not practice on Wednesday, not counting tackle Trent Williams, who gets a veteran day off. They are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas.
Report: Matt Canada to Return as Steelers OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Matt Canada for another season as offensive coordinator, according to Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Gerry Dulac. There has been plenty of questions about the Steelers' future at offensive coordinator, but the team has been silent for over a week on their decision. During that time, head coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from the facility to deal with a personal matter and rumors started circulating about the potential of hiring Byron Leftwich.
