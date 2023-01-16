Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Regal Cinema Theaters In The DMV Region Will Be Closing For Good
The show will not be going on for several Regal Cinemas locations in the DMV area as the theater’s parent company contends with Chapter 11 bankruptcy concerns. A total of 39 Regal theaters across the country are set to shutter their doors - following the closure of several others that have already been shut down - after parent company, Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
NBC 29 News
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Watching a movie at the Regal theater at the Shops at Stonefield may be coming to an end. A series of published reports linked to financial documents say Regal is closing. One of the lists has 39 locations going dark, including the one at Stonefield.
cbs19news
Archaeological dig begins at site of court renovation project, possible grave discovery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An archeological dig is happening in downtown Charlottesville, and it might involve one of the area's historical figures. The Albemarle Charlottesville joint court renovation project began Wednesday morning. The city and county are building a facility to house both general district courts in Court Square...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
cbs19news
Proposal for Lake Anna hotel, restaurant moves forward
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a proposed hotel and restaurant on Lake Anna. On Tuesday night, supervisors approved a planned unit development for the hotel. The project will occupy about 15 acres near Mitchell Creek on New Bridge Road.
wsvaonline.com
Elkton hires manager back
Greg Lunsford is back as Elkton’s Town Manager. Elkton Town Council unanimously agreed to rehire Lunsford at last evening’s meeting. He previously served as town manager from February of 2020 to last June when he was let go by the council on a 4-2 vote. That vote to...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
cbs19news
Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Out-of-touch politicians and Albemarle’s foolish plastic bag tax
Full disclosure: I am not a scientist, a doctor, expert, or politician. For those who have blind faith in ‘authorities’ such as those, you can stop reading now. I reside in the slice of the pie that does not have the ability to sign ideas into law. While I try my best to voice my concerns to those that do, at the end of the day I have to obey like a good little serf. I often have dreams of being one of the ‘rulemakers’, but they are frequently dashed as I am not an accomplished pontificator of political topics, and easily get talked down (or over) by those with a ‘vast knowledge’ of a particular subject.
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
hburgcitizen.com
Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support
After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU
By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission. A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
