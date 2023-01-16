ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crozet, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

These Regal Cinema Theaters In The DMV Region Will Be Closing For Good

The show will not be going on for several Regal Cinemas locations in the DMV area as the theater’s parent company contends with Chapter 11 bankruptcy concerns. A total of 39 Regal theaters across the country are set to shutter their doors - following the closure of several others that have already been shut down - after parent company, Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs19news

Proposal for Lake Anna hotel, restaurant moves forward

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a proposed hotel and restaurant on Lake Anna. On Tuesday night, supervisors approved a planned unit development for the hotel. The project will occupy about 15 acres near Mitchell Creek on New Bridge Road.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Elkton hires manager back

Greg Lunsford is back as Elkton’s Town Manager. Elkton Town Council unanimously agreed to rehire Lunsford at last evening’s meeting. He previously served as town manager from February of 2020 to last June when he was let go by the council on a 4-2 vote. That vote to...
ELKTON, VA
cbs19news

Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident

A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Out-of-touch politicians and Albemarle’s foolish plastic bag tax

Full disclosure: I am not a scientist, a doctor, expert, or politician. For those who have blind faith in ‘authorities’ such as those, you can stop reading now. I reside in the slice of the pie that does not have the ability to sign ideas into law. While I try my best to voice my concerns to those that do, at the end of the day I have to obey like a good little serf. I often have dreams of being one of the ‘rulemakers’, but they are frequently dashed as I am not an accomplished pontificator of political topics, and easily get talked down (or over) by those with a ‘vast knowledge’ of a particular subject.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
hburgcitizen.com

Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support

After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU

By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission.  A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of  expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy